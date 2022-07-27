Woman slams door in woman's face

Front Door Francesca Tosolini/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission.

My friend had only been married for a few short weeks when her new husband wanted to introduce her to his best friend’s wife. Naturally, my friend was nervous about meeting this lady, but nothing could have prepared my friend for what was about to happen.

At 3:00 pm one afternoon, her husband took her hand and climbed the steps to his best friend’s front door; he proudly knocked on the door. He was anxious to introduce his new wife to his friend’s wife, and he had high hopes they would be good friends. If this worked out, he could visit more with his best friend.

As his friend’s wife opened the door, he started to walk inside. He said, “Hi Mary, This is my new wife…” he began, but before he could finish his sentence, his friend’s wife, Mary, slammed the door in their faces. My friend’s new husband was completely baffled by this behavior, so he knocked on the door again. There was no answer.

After a few minutes, he left and took his new wife home. On their answering machine, Mary had called and left him a message. She told him that she didn’t have any makeup on, so she couldn’t possibly meet anyone. My friend looked at her new husband and said to him that she wasn’t ever going back there. It didn’t matter why she slammed the door in her face; it was rude and uncalled for. The woman could’ve simply said, “Nice to meet you, but you caught me at a bad time,” and called it good, but she chose to slam the door rudely in her face.

I agreed with my friend; however, her husband’s best friend called and asked if they could come over again the next afternoon. My friend told her husband that she forgave the lady, but she wasn’t going back. What do you think? Would you have gone back? It was 3:00 pm, and she had no makeup on. Did it really matter?