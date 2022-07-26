Ex husband asked her for her wedding ring back so he could give it to his new girlfriend

Engagement Ring Sabrianna/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission.

My friend thought she was over her bitter divorce when her cell phone pinged that she had a new text message. As she read the message, her face clouded over, and she slid her phone to me to read what she had been texted.

My friend’s ex-husband had texted her that since they were no longer married, he would like to get her wedding ring back. He needed it so that he could give it to his new girlfriend. So naturally, this didn’t sit well with my friend at all.

To make it even more demeaning, she had been the one to pay for the ring, so he was essentially asking her to give the ring that she had purchased to his girlfriend. As you can imagine, this did not go over well at all.

My friend didn’t bother sending a response to his text. However, later that week, she received a phone call from his attorney asking the same question. My friend told his attorney that there was no way he would get the ring she paid for back so he could give it to his girlfriend.

My friend reminded the attorney that all of the paperwork was signed, and if he wanted the ring, he should have mentioned it when he was stating what was in the paperwork. To my friend’s surprise, the attorney agreed with her.

When her ex texted her a second time asking for the ring, my friend told him to call his attorney. She then blocked his number and has enjoyed the peace ever since. What do you think? Did she do the right thing? Or did he deserve the ring back?