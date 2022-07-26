Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

Woman Waiting Anthony Fomin/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission.

My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.

At 8:00 pm, her husband returned to the car, and my friend woke up. Her husband explained that he had forgotten that she was out in the car once they began to talk about sports. My friend was pretty upset; not only had they missed their dinner reservation, but her husband had also forgotten she was with him, let alone that they had dinner reservations.

My friend made her husband stop at a different restaurant where she insisted that they go indoors to dine rather than order something to go. Her husband was tired and complained, but she wasn’t about to miss out on dinner because he had forgotten about her.

After her husband paid for dinner, they left and went home. Her husband continued apologizing, but she wasn’t about to let him forget. So the next time they went to his sports buddy’s house, she got out of the car and walked up to the door with him.

When he was invited inside, she told his friend they were in a hurry, just as they had been when he had left her in the car for 3 hours. When his friend heard that she had waited in the car for 3 hours, he told her husband that he didn’t even know she had been with him.

Her husband was quite embarrassed by this disclosure from his wife to his friend. I think my friend was in the right to tell her husband’s friend that she had waited in the car for 3 hours. Her husband disagrees. What do you think?