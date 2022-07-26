Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TT3k_0gsfzZbM00
Woman WaitingAnthony Fomin/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission.

My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.

At 8:00 pm, her husband returned to the car, and my friend woke up. Her husband explained that he had forgotten that she was out in the car once they began to talk about sports. My friend was pretty upset; not only had they missed their dinner reservation, but her husband had also forgotten she was with him, let alone that they had dinner reservations.

My friend made her husband stop at a different restaurant where she insisted that they go indoors to dine rather than order something to go. Her husband was tired and complained, but she wasn’t about to miss out on dinner because he had forgotten about her.

After her husband paid for dinner, they left and went home. Her husband continued apologizing, but she wasn’t about to let him forget. So the next time they went to his sports buddy’s house, she got out of the car and walked up to the door with him.

When he was invited inside, she told his friend they were in a hurry, just as they had been when he had left her in the car for 3 hours. When his friend heard that she had waited in the car for 3 hours, he told her husband that he didn’t even know she had been with him.

Her husband was quite embarrassed by this disclosure from his wife to his friend. I think my friend was in the right to tell her husband’s friend that she had waited in the car for 3 hours. Her husband disagrees. What do you think?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Waiting# Marriage# Late# Inconsiderate# Annoyed

Comments / 758

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
25468 followers

More from Lefty Graves

Neurotic serial cheater husband escorts his wife to an important meeting and humiliates her in front of her coworkers

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was in a horrible marriage when she broke her ankle. She managed to stay home and off her ankle for about a week before returning to work. On the first day back to work, she had an important meeting to attend. This was a monthly meeting; her job was to take the meeting notes and minutes and then go back to her office, where she would type up the minutes and email them to the attendees.

Read full story
7 comments
Spokane, WA

Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heat

Spokane currently has a heat wave, and many parents are trying to find ways to stay cool and get the kids out of the house and moving. So here are some great kid-friendly places to go to stay cool and get out some of that excess energy.

Read full story

Church lady gives 13-year-old friend’s daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.

Read full story
266 comments

Woman refuses to allow anyone to go with her to the doctor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working as a caregiver has prepared me to deal with some of my aging family members. One lady in our family who is nearing 90 is particularly challenging, and we are all at our wit's end from time to time. This woman hates going to the doctor and insists that we drop her off at the clinic door and wait for her in the car.

Read full story
26 comments

Man furious when he finds out he makes less with his degree than coworkers without a degree

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a major corporation for several years. One of my coworkers was the "systems analyst," and he had a master's degree in computers and mathematics. The rest of us didn't have a degree and were all in support positions.

Read full story
291 comments

Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.

Read full story
143 comments

My grandmother always wore pantyhose when she left the house so she would look “finished”

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved visiting my grandmother as a young child. We lived in a rural area, and there wasn’t a lot of shopping to be had where we lived. The opportunity for grandma to take us shopping was always a welcome change of pace.

Read full story
279 comments

Woman slams door in woman's face

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend had only been married for a few short weeks when her new husband wanted to introduce her to his best friend’s wife. Naturally, my friend was nervous about meeting this lady, but nothing could have prepared my friend for what was about to happen.

Read full story
1 comments

Man hides love letters from late fiancé in the attic

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my favorite things is to remodel old houses. One house I lived in for about four or five years had an attic with a giant bee's nest in the rafters. Using a ladder, we climbed up to the attic access that was over the door and began the process of cleaning out the attic.

Read full story
20 comments

Grandmother hid her medical condition from her family for 60 years

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s grandmother recently passed away at the age of 90. Born in 1932, we knew that her grandmother didn’t have much time left on this earth, so we had begun to get some of the family stories from her to pass on to future generations.

Read full story
83 comments

Ex husband asked her for her wedding ring back so he could give it to his new girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend thought she was over her bitter divorce when her cell phone pinged that she had a new text message. As she read the message, her face clouded over, and she slid her phone to me to read what she had been texted.

Read full story
279 comments

Bride flies to the Philippines to learn to cook from groom's mother

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend was very excited when she told me she was getting married in a year. I knew she had been dating the same man for over a year, so I congratulated her. But then, she told me that since he was from the Philippines, there were a few requirements before they could marry.

Read full story
1 comments

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.

Read full story
755 comments

Grade School Principal forced student to play with a bully

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Some people were lucky enough to go to the same school system all through school; I am not one of those people. I went to 22 schools before I graduated from high school. My father was somewhat nomadic, and his job required that we frequently move until I was in high school.

Read full story
36 comments

Elderly neighbor seeks revenge

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The neighborhood I lived in had an eclectic mix of young and old. While my children were in their teens and early 20s, the neighbors across the street had young toddlers and a grade school-age daughter. The neighbor next to them was a retired Driver's Education teacher with the patience of a saint.

Read full story
86 comments

Men at a rescue ranch sent to pick up a goat find out it’s a ram

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Over the years, I’ve worked on several ranches. One such ranch was what was considered to be a “Rescue Ranch.” This particular ranch rescued not only animals but also homeless men and women struggling with addiction, homelessness, and other personal situations that created hardships for them.

Read full story
42 comments

Elderly woman called 911 to report someone stole her shoes

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Working with the elderly is an adventure in and of itself. In my job as a caregiver, I've experienced many exciting stories. This is one story that I was told by a family member of a client that I was caring for recently.

Read full story
22 comments

She spent nine years raised in a cult

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. Many people think of a cult as a group blindly following a leader, leading them to doom. However, I'm here to tell you that not all cults are like that. Some cults are more subtle and live in and amongst everyday people. So you may be surprised to find that you know cult members.

Read full story
67 comments

National French Fry Day

Wednesday, July 13, is National French Fry Day. French Fries are also referred to as chips, potato fingers, deep-fried potatoes, finger chips, and simply, fries. Regardless of what you call them, they're a fan favorite, especially with young children and teens.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy