Elderly neighbor seeks revenge

Elderly Man Adryan Ra/Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

The neighborhood I lived in had an eclectic mix of young and old. While my children were in their teens and early 20s, the neighbors across the street had young toddlers and a grade school-age daughter. The neighbor next to them was a retired Driver's Education teacher with the patience of a saint.

One particular weekend the family across the street with the toddler and grade school-aged daughter had a party. It was pretty tame as far as I was concerned, but then, I was used to noisy teens that sometimes kept me awake at night, laughing or talking with each other.

The neighbor's party had plenty of music, a barbeque, and a lot of attendees. It was well past midnight when the music finally died down, and things settled down across the street. I didn't give it much thought as I had simply turned a fan on in my bedroom to help reduce the noise level and went to sleep.

At 5:00 am the following day, however, I was awakened by some very loud classical music. I got out of bed and peered through my blinds to see what was going on, and the elderly neighbor had a speaker set up out in his side yard facing the younger couple's home. He was happily blasting very loud classical music and sitting in a lawn chair enjoying his coffee.

I had to laugh. On the one hand, I knew that the elderly man was hard of hearing, so he may not have realized just how loud his stereo was; on the other hand, I knew he was seeking revenge for the loud music the neighbors had played in the yard next to his until the wee hours of the morning.

This was a small town, and everyone knew everyone, so no one took it too seriously. Everyone was still friends later in the day when the younger couple finally got out of bed and moving. In fact, they still mowed the elderly man's lawn and helped him to weed his garden. nn

We all laughed at our elderly neighbors ingenuity, don't' get mad, get even. He was always a joy to be around and when we couldn't' see him, we could always hear him whistling unless he was sleeping. Although we've' all moved away, we still hear from each other occasionally. Good neighbors are hard to come by. Do you have any good neighbor stories?