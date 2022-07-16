Elderly woman called 911 to report someone stole her shoes

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission.

Working with the elderly is an adventure in and of itself. In my job as a caregiver, I've experienced many exciting stories. This is one story that I was told by a family member of a client that I was caring for recently.

My client is in her mid-90s and an Alzheimer's client. Due to her advanced age and several impromptu calls to our local 911, we no longer leave her alone. One particular day when her daughter had stepped out to run a few errands while her mother napped, this woman woke up and called 911 to tell them that someone had stolen her brand new shoes and left a ratty old pair of shoes in their stead.

The 911 operator, who just happened to be a good friend of the woman's daughter, recognized her voice and realized what was happening. She gently told the woman that she would send an officer to investigate as soon as possible and got a hold of her friend's daughter to let her know what was happening.

Because she had called 911, they did have to send an officer out to investigate the complaint. However, the officer also knew the woman, took necessary notes and told the woman that they would look into it for her.

My client was adamant that someone should replace the ratty old shoes left in place of her brand new shoes. Her daughter realized that arguing with her wouldn't help; it would only agitate her, so she pulled a newer pair of shoes from the woman's closet and told her that she had found these nearby.

This seemed to soothe her mother's concern, and she dropped the matter. After this, it was decided that her mother should not be left alone anymore because she was too confused. Alzheimer's robs people of their memories, and many families are dealing with similar situations with no cure.

For those dealing with Alzheimer's, there is help through the Alzheimer's Association here. But, you don't have to struggle alone. There are all kinds of resources to help families who are dealing with an Alzheimer's diagnosis.

I love listening to the stories my clients share with me, even if I know that the situation isn't factual, like in this particular client's shoes. However, this was an actual event for my client and had to be handled accordingly. I hope that by taking the time to talk with my clients, I can make a difference in their world, even if only for a little while.

Have you dealt with a friend or family member who has Alzheimer's? How did you handle things?

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

