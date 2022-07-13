French Fries Fernanda Martinez/Unsplash

Wednesday, July 13, is National French Fry Day. French Fries are also referred to as chips, potato fingers, deep-fried potatoes, finger chips, and simply, fries. Regardless of what you call them, they're a fan favorite, especially with young children and teens.

Nearly every fast food restaurant that carries burgers carries french fries on their menu. You can find them in a variety of cuts, including steak fries, curly fries, straight cut, shoestring potatoes, waffle cut, crinkle cut, seasoned, plain, and just about anything else, you can think of.

There are also a lot of great condiments that go along with fries. From the proverbial ketchup, which is standard for most fry locations, you can also find vinegar, mayonnaise, fry sauce (which is a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup and sometimes Tobasco sauce), barbeque sauce, and a variety of individualized sauces that teens and others like to create to dip their fries in before biting down on the delicious taste treat.

Don't forget seasonings. The usual seasoning on French Fries is salt; however, many people have created their own French Fry seasoning mix and use it liberally on their fries. It's all up to the individual. You may even find that you wish to rotate what you put on your fries to avoid boredom.

One of my favorites is at a local martini bar where they serve home-cut shoestring french fries with a dash of cayenne and fresh basil—topped with fresh ground sea salt and a dipping sauce of Gorgonzola cheese that is perfection.

Many like to have chili cheese fries where the fries are topped with chili and cheese just before serving. You might enjoy gravy over your fries if you're in Europe or Canada. Regardless of how you serve them, there are as many unique ways to enjoy french fries as there are people.

Petition To Change The Day

Checkers and Rally's fast foods are on a mission to change the National Date to the 2nd Friday in July and call it "Fry-Day." The day is celebrated on July 13, which gives it one Friday every seven years. To change the date, they will require some signatures on their petition on National Fry Day. In exchange, you'll earn some free fries. Cast your vote here:

Where To Find Free Fries

McDonald's is also celebrating and if you place an order from their app, you can get free fries (no purchase necessary). Everyone loves a freebie, so make sure if you're near a McDonald's to grab your free fries and celebrate the day!

You can also get free fries all week at Wendy's as long as you order accordingly. Here's the schedule for Wendy's:

Tuesday, July 12, you can get a free medium fry with mobile orders of a salad.

Wednesday, July 13, you can get a free fry with any mobile order.

Thursday, July 14, you can get a complimentary small breakfast seasoned potato with any mobile order.

Friday, July 15, you can get a free medium fry with any mobile order of any size fry.

Burger King also participates through their app as long as you meet the requirements. Special deals last through the end of the year 2022.

Sonic is giving away free tots or fries with in-app purchases.

Fatburger visitors can order free fries (fat or skinny) from July 13 through July 19 with in-store or online purchases. Just make sure to mention French Fry Day 22 when you order.

Smashburger offers free Smashfries with the purchase of any Cheesy Caramelized Onion Smash on Wednesday as long as you use the code word "FRYDAY" in the store or online.

Wayback Burgers offer a free side order of fries with any sandwich or burger purchase via the app.

How To Celebrate

National French Fry day can be celebrated in any fashion you desire. Top your fries with your favorite seasoning or condiment and enjoy them. Try some chili and shredded cheese for a "full meal deal," or enjoy your fries unadorned.

Make sure to share on social media with #NationalFrenchFryDay. My oldest son has a special seasoning that he created for our fries, which is delicious. I also enjoy a fry sauce with mayonnaise, ketchup, and a quick shot of Tobasco sauce. I also enjoy dipping my fries in organic apple cider vinegar as well. How do you like your fries?

