Sister tried to stop sister's wedding

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission.

I'm nearly five years older than my sister, and my poor sister had been held up to me as an example for many years. So when I received my invite to her wedding, I drove over 3000 miles to try and stop her wedding.

My sister is a very determined woman, and when she sets her mind to something, she's going to accomplish that and so much more. So when she wrote to tell me she was getting married at a young age (still in her teens), I wanted to stop her from making a huge mistake.

I was unable to even speak with my sister before the wedding. Finally, after driving for several days, I arrived the morning of the wedding, and things were in full swing when I walked into the venue. I was handed a dress and directed to a dressing area to prepare to stand up for my sister at her big event.

After I was dressed, I was shuffled off to hair and makeup and fleetingly told my sister that I really wanted to speak with her before the wedding. She promised that we'd talk if she could squeeze in a few minutes.

Finally, just minutes before the ceremony, I was alone with my sister. I knew I had to make my words count. I gently broached the subject, and she got angry with me. She sent me from the room, and the wedding began.

As I watched my sister walk down the aisle, I suppressed the urge to yell, "Somebody stop her." I bit my tongue. My sister slid a sideways glance in my direction and looked helpless. She gently shrugged, and the vows began.

After the ceremony, my sister pulled me aside and thanked me for not commenting when they asked if anyone had any objections. I told her I should have but would let her learn her own lesson. The following two years were a blur for my sister as she endured a lot of physical and mental abuse.

Then my sister had her first son. A few years later, another son would follow, and the abuse began again. Finally, one afternoon my sister had had enough, and she went to a "doctor's appointment." The doctor helped shuffle my sister and her two sons out the back door to safety.

After a messy divorce, my sister told me she wished she had listened to me when I tried to stop her on her wedding day. Instead, I hugged her and told her I knew it was a long shot, and I was relieved that she was safe at long last. Have you ever wanted to stop a wedding? Were you able to save someone from being abused? What would you have done?

# Wedding Crasher# Abuse# Assault# Narcissistic Abuse# Wedding

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

