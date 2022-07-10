Wife texted his girlfriend; now he’s really in trouble

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend had been married for nearly 12 years when she was presented with evidence that her husband was cheating on her. My friend, however, was nonplussed, and instead of confronting her wayward husband, she went directly to the girlfriend.

My friend texted the girlfriend from her husband's phone and arranged a meeting. The girlfriend readily agreed, not yet aware that she was being set up by his wife. On the appointed day and time, my girlfriend was in place in a local restaurant when the girlfriend walked into the restaurant looking around for my girlfriend's husband.

As she looked around, she recognized his wife, and at that point, my friend stood and waved the girlfriend over to the table she had reserved. I'm sure the girlfriend was really nervous as my friend offered her a drink and told her to order whatever she wanted from the menu.

After the girlfriend had ordered, my friend began gently telling the girlfriend about her husband's other girlfriends. Apparently, my friend found out that he had five women on the line at one time. After discussing this and presenting the evidence to the first girlfriend, the girls made a few phone calls, three to be exact.

They brought in the other three women her husband was messing around with. Naturally, each woman thought she was his "One and only," and they were all quite shocked to discover that he was stringing all of them along. At this point, her husband was still unaware that he'd been caught, and he was busy trying to get a hold of the two of them to meet up.

The girls devised a plan, and his wife set it in motion. She called her husband and asked him if he could meet her at their favorite restaurant at supper time that night. He readily agreed, and the rest of the girls planned to arrive after he got there.

At the appointed time, my friend's husband arrived with flowers for her at the restaurant. Unfortunately, shortly after his arrival, the rest of the girls came and cornered him strategically in the booth that his wife had chosen.

Confronted with the evidence, her husband knew he'd been had. He agreed to the terms my friend laid out for a divorce, and the other four women told him that they would testify against him if he tried to change anything.

Just before the women stood up to leave, my friend sent a quick text to her pastor, and he arrived to sit and talk to her husband as the women all left. My friend got everything she asked for in her divorce, and her husband went on to marry yet another woman within six weeks of their divorce being final. Last we heard, the new wife was on an extended visit with her family in another country, and he was home alone yet again. Apparently, he just can't commit to just one woman.

I am proud of my friend. I would've wanted to do far worse if I found this out about my husband. Thankfully, I won't have to worry about that as my husband is nothing like my friend's husband was. What would you have done? Would you have outwitted the cheater?