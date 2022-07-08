Friends worked together and attended church together for years before realizing they were related

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission.

It's often said that it's a small world; however, sometimes, we're shocked at just how small it is. For example, I'd have never guessed I had a cousin living right in my hometown; however, that's just what happened.

I'd lived in the same town for nearly 20 years and attended the same church most of that time. I can remember first meeting my friend in church. I looked across the sanctuary and admired her gorgeous long hair. I hoped mine would look that lovely one day.

As time passed, we became friends and began to work together. We enjoyed each other's company and had a lot of fun together. Then, one afternoon she told me she was heading to a family reunion north of where we lived.

I told her that was okay; I was also heading to a family reunion. So we agreed to meet later in the week after our family reunions. Imagine our shock when we both arrived at the same family reunion and discovered that we were cousins!

After several years of working together and attending church together, we discovered we had so many relatives in common that it made us wonder what took us so long to find out. We talked about other things, not family when we were together.

We both had a great laugh, and the rest of the family enjoyed hearing our story of how we'd known each other and had no idea we were related. My hair is finally as long as hers, and even though I've moved away, we still enjoy getting together now and again.

My family is relatively large, so I'm always meeting new family members, but this one was right underneath my nose! What a wonderful surprise. Have you ever found out you had a neighbor that was also a relative?