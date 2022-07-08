Nearly 70-year-old man still afraid of monsters

Elderly Man Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Working with the elderly has been an immense delight in my life. I am always learning something new; sometimes, they confide secrets with me that help ease their minds as they age into their golden years. This is one such secret.

The other day I was caring for a client nearing 70. As I was helping him into his recliner for an afternoon nap, he wanted me to reassure him that I would still be there when he woke up. So, of course, I assured him that I would be there.

I busied myself cleaning the kitchen and dusting when he suddenly woke up and called out to me. I went into the living room, and he motioned for me to draw closer to him. As I drew closer, he again asked if I would still be there when he woke.

Suppressing a smile, I assured him I would be there until 5:00 pm that night. I didn't expect what he would say next, but it makes sense now that he would keep asking me if I'd still be there. Finally, he told me that the "monsters are real" and that they had been after him since he was a young child.

I told him I hadn't seen any monsters lately, but if I did, I'd make sure to chase them away. This seemed to satisfy him for now. But, later, when he woke up, he told me that the same monster had been after him since he'd been a young child. It used to hide in his father's barn and wait for him.

I listened as he shared various stories about the monster and how it had been after him since he was a young child. When he finished sharing, he told me that the strangest thing had happened. I asked him what that was, and he said to me that the monster got scared because I knew about it, so it left.

He thanked me for listening, and when my shift was over, he was resting contentedly in his bed. He waved me off and told me he'd see me in the morning. Is it unusual for someone to still be afraid of monsters at 70? Is it normal for the elderly to still harbor childhood fears? What do you think?