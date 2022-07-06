Friends bought house and kept finding money

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I was happy for my friends when they recently purchased a house on 5 acres. My friend could hardly contain herself as she gushed over all the cool things this house offered them. They had plenty of room for a family, and the place was large enough for entertaining purposes.

One afternoon my friend called me up and told me that she found some money in a closet while they were moving in and asked me what I thought she should do with it. I told her that I wasn't quite sure what to say to her; I'd never had that happen to me before.

After a few questions, it was determined that the house's previous owners had passed away, and the house had been sold because there were no heirs. My friend talked to her real estate agent, who told her that all the paperwork stated that the house was "as is" and that they had all rights to whatever was left in and around the property when they signed their paperwork.

My friend and her husband began carefully searching the property and house. They continued to find money stashed throughout the house in cupboards, closets, floorboards, a secret compartment in the kitchen, and some of the property's outbuildings.

When all was said and done, they had found nearly enough to pay the property off and still live comfortably for some time. First, however, they went out and bought flowers and took them to the previous owners' cemetery.

I've never heard of someone finding that much money in a home they purchased, but if another home comes on the market like that, I hope I am the buyer! What would you have done with the money?