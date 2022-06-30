My friend spent $5000 to save a cat she found that was hit by a car

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend loves animals and will go out of her way to save any needy animal. One afternoon she was returning home from a shopping trip when she saw a cat on the side of the road that had been hit by a car. My friend stopped to see if the cat was still alive, being the animal lover she is.

Barely clinging to life, the cat gave my friend a pitiful meow as she knelt to check on it. Gently scooping the cat up, my friend returned to her car and drove straight to the nearest veterinarian’s office. She took the cat inside and told the lady behind the desk that it was an emergency.

The veterinarian came out and took the cat back to the exam room, where the veterinarian told my friend that the cat would likely die. My friend told the vet that she would pay for the cat’s treatment if he could save her.

The veterinarian told her it would be far less expensive to euthanize the cat, mainly since my friend had found it on the side of the road and no one knew who the actual owner was of the car. Nevertheless, my friend was adamant that the veterinarian take care of the cat.

After some discussion, the veterinarian and my friend agreed that he would tend to the cat, but my friend must try to locate the original owner. My friend backtracked to where she found the cat and discovered that there was an abandoned barn nearby.

There weren’t any houses nearby anymore; the house that had been with the barn had long since been condemned and was falling down. My friend took some pictures and returned to the veterinarian’s office. They agreed that if the cat lived, my friend could keep it.

After three weeks of tender loving care by the veterinarian and a bill of $5000, my friend was the proud owner of a healthy cat. My friend had put an ad in the newspaper to double-check that no one was missing a cat, and no one ever came forward.

I’m not sure I would spend so much to save a cat that wasn’t mine, but that’s how my friend does things. She’s a kind-hearted lady who will rescue any animal she can. What do you think? Would you spend money to save a cat that wasn’t even yours?