My friend spent $5000 to save a cat she found that was hit by a car

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOXIy_0gQKtfap00
CatMichael Sum/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend loves animals and will go out of her way to save any needy animal. One afternoon she was returning home from a shopping trip when she saw a cat on the side of the road that had been hit by a car. My friend stopped to see if the cat was still alive, being the animal lover she is.

Barely clinging to life, the cat gave my friend a pitiful meow as she knelt to check on it. Gently scooping the cat up, my friend returned to her car and drove straight to the nearest veterinarian’s office. She took the cat inside and told the lady behind the desk that it was an emergency.

The veterinarian came out and took the cat back to the exam room, where the veterinarian told my friend that the cat would likely die. My friend told the vet that she would pay for the cat’s treatment if he could save her.

The veterinarian told her it would be far less expensive to euthanize the cat, mainly since my friend had found it on the side of the road and no one knew who the actual owner was of the car. Nevertheless, my friend was adamant that the veterinarian take care of the cat.

After some discussion, the veterinarian and my friend agreed that he would tend to the cat, but my friend must try to locate the original owner. My friend backtracked to where she found the cat and discovered that there was an abandoned barn nearby.

There weren’t any houses nearby anymore; the house that had been with the barn had long since been condemned and was falling down. My friend took some pictures and returned to the veterinarian’s office. They agreed that if the cat lived, my friend could keep it.

After three weeks of tender loving care by the veterinarian and a bill of $5000, my friend was the proud owner of a healthy cat. My friend had put an ad in the newspaper to double-check that no one was missing a cat, and no one ever came forward.

I’m not sure I would spend so much to save a cat that wasn’t mine, but that’s how my friend does things. She’s a kind-hearted lady who will rescue any animal she can. What do you think? Would you spend money to save a cat that wasn’t even yours?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Animal Rescue# Empathic# Caring# Cats# Animals

Comments / 34

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
14942 followers

More from Lefty Graves

Girlfriend calls wife in error

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events as told to me by my friend; used with permission. My friend's former spouse wasn't known for his smarts. In fact, he was rather stupid for this particular move. He had a mistress, and she asked him for his cell phone number. Her husband struggled to remember his own cell phone number, which was only one number different than my friend's number.

Read full story
182 comments

Elderly woman wants to deliver pizza; first, she needs her driver's license

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. The other day I took one of our daughters to get her driver's license. In the process, we observed an elderly woman driving a minivan pull up to the parking lot we were in. The elderly woman first went into the pizza place next to the driver's license place.

Read full story
2 comments

Store clerk gave me back my money and more when I paid her

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My parents lived in another area of the country for many years, and I used to love visiting them because there were a lot of great boutique shops in the area. On one such excursion, I went into a new shop and bought several items that I thought my daughter back home would love.

Read full story
151 comments

An escapee from a mental hospital asked my cousin for a drink

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. I’ve always loved living in small towns. I was with my cousin one day in a small town that was one town over from a mental hospital facility. The facility has areas for outdoor activities as well as indoor activities, and there are many people milling about the grounds on warm weather days.

Read full story
25 comments

Cannery donates unlabeled cans after fire

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My husband's parents were dirt poor when they first got married in 1946. They were both working hard to live in a small shack they would call home for several years. With his wife pregnant and money tight, my father-in-law was looking for any way to cut corners on their grocery budget.

Read full story
7 comments

Four-Year-Old Girl Stuck In Outhouse

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother-in-law, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman recently required assistance getting out of an outhouse. Unfortunately, she had fallen into the pit toilet when she went after her phone. Personally, I think I would have let my phone go rather than go into the muck after my cell phone, but apparently, it was an essential accessory to this woman. Thankfully she was able to retrieve her phone and call for some help to get out of her predicament. My mother-in-law and I were talking about this recently when she shared her own outhouse story with me.

Read full story
31 comments

10 year old walks to grocery store comes home with cow

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father-in-law, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father-in-law was a very intelligent young man. He wanted to be as helpful as possible to his family and everyone he knew. So one afternoon, when he was 10-years-old, his mother sent him to the grocery store with enough money to cover a few items he could easily carry back home.

Read full story
212 comments
Lincoln County, WA

Lincoln County, Washington Sheriff’s Office has a new app

Lincoln County, Washington, has made it easier than ever before to stay in touch and alert during an emergency. Residents of Lincoln County or anyone who wishes to know what is going on in Lincoln County can now download an app from their favorite app store. Or they can go to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s website here and scan the QR code to stay in touch and know what is happening.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln County, WA

Lincoln County, Washington names Sergeant Gabe Gants as interim Sheriff

As many of you know, Lincoln County, Washington Sheriff Wade Magers is retiring on June 30, 2022. This left the position of Sheriff vacant for the remainder of the year. Effective July 1, 2022, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officer Sergeant Gabe Gants will become the interim Sheriff for Lincoln County, Washington per the Lincoln County Commissioners. As many of you know, Sergeant Gabe Gants was appointed Sergeant in 2020 by exiting Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers.

Read full story
1 comments

Vice Principal asked my son to drop out of high school

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. We all know how important it is to have a good education. That's why I was stunned when the vice principal of my son's school called me and asked me to come in for a conference. I arrived at my son's high school at the appointed time and sat patiently waiting for the vice principal to arrive.

Read full story
104 comments

My friend was forced to marry into a polygamous cult

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. Growing up in an area that had a lot of polygamy, it wasn't unusual for a few of the girls to not return to school after the Christmas holiday. When I reached my freshman year in high school, some of the girls would not return to school after the winter break.

Read full story
52 comments

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."

Read full story
144 comments

National World Caring Day

National World Caring Day is designed to spotlight ways to connect with one another and show each other how much we care. In a world where so many negative things are happening on a daily basis, we should all cherish one another and show how much we care. Regardless of whether it’s large or small, every action of caring is important.

Read full story
7 comments
Camden, NJ

National Drive-In Movie Day

Today is National Drive-In Movie Day. It commemorates the first drive-in movie theater that Richard M. Hollingshead Jr. opened in 1933. Richard lived in Camden, New Jersey, and his first theater had a screen that was 40’X50’ with slots for 400 cars.

Read full story
7 comments

National Cancer Survivors Day

Cancer SurvivorsNational Cancer Institute/Unsplash. The first Sunday in June has been set aside as National Cancer Survivors Day. Many decades ago, cancer was a death sentence. Today, more than ever before, there is life after cancer. There are many cancer survivors today, thanks to advanced medicine that kills off the cancer cells and leaves the other cells alone. As a result, the long-term survival rate for cancer patients has far surpassed the survival rate of yesteryear.

Read full story
11 comments
Fruitland, WA

Washington State Cougar Attacks Child

With the recent cougar attack in Fruitland, Washington, many people have questions regarding how to protect themselves and how frequent cougar attacks happen. In the last 100 years, only 126 cougar attacks have been reported in North America. Of those 126 attacks, 27 of them were fatal. When considering 100 years, 126 cougar attacks isn’t that high of a number. Cougar attacks are very rare; in fact, a person has a higher likelihood of being bitten by a snake, struck by lightning, or stung by bees than they do of being attacked by a cougar.

Read full story

He played with a water moccasin to prove he was a man

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. On vacation with my soon-to-be-ex and several of his children from a previous marriage, we went to an area with a beautiful creek. As we set up our campsite, my ex decided to take a walk with one of his children.

Read full story
164 comments

Local fire chief nearly caught the field on fire

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Living in a small town has many pros and cons. You tend to get to know everyone, and everyone gets to know you is one pro; however, this can work both ways, and it may turn into a con if something terrible happens. That’s what happened to the local fire chief.

Read full story
1 comments

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half hour

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half-hour. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My friend and I decided to carpool for a conference that we had to attend for work. We were enjoying the trip and some time away from our daily routine. As we drove, she shared with me that she was sure her husband was cheating on her.

Read full story
243 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy