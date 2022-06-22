Store clerk gave me back my money and more when I paid her

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission.

My parents lived in another area of the country for many years, and I used to love visiting them because there were a lot of great boutique shops in the area. On one such excursion, I went into a new shop and bought several items that I thought my daughter back home would love.

The store clerk told me what my total was, and I handed her 2 Twenty dollar bills to pay for my purchases. She put my items into a bag and proceeded to make change for me from my purchase. She handed me back two twenty-dollar bills and a five and a ten as well.

I gave her a strange look, and she added another $5 bill to the amount I was now holding in my hand. Finally, I smiled and told her that I had given her 2 Twenty dollar bills and that she only owed me the $5 for my purchases.

The woman told me that I was incorrect and that she had put my money into the till and was giving me back the correct amount. I tried in vain for an hour to explain to this woman that she was giving me too much change.

She refused to take any more money from me, telling me she was correct. However, I was concerned that she would find her till off at the end of her shift, so I told her that I was leaving her my phone number so that she could call me to bring back the right amount of money if she found that her til was off when she was done at work.

She never did call, and I always felt bad that she had cheated herself out of not only the $35 that I owed her but also the additional $20 that she had given me for change. I finally found the address for the business and mailed the money to them without a note. What would you have done? Would you have kept the money? Would you have tried to make it right? What would you have done?