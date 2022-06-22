An escapee from a mental hospital asked my cousin for a drink

Strolling Garden Ralph Ravi Kayden/Unsplash

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission.

I’ve always loved living in small towns. I was with my cousin one day in a small town that was one town over from a mental hospital facility. The facility has areas for outdoor activities as well as indoor activities, and there are many people milling about the grounds on warm weather days.

One such day my cousin and I were walking across the street to a bar for lunch when a man went up to my cousin and simply asked him, “Got any whiskey?”. My cousin and I had heard that someone had escaped from the mental hospital that morning, and we could tell that the man was dehydrated and thirsty. Moreover, it was evident by the way the man was dressed that he was the escapee.

We pondered what to do for the poor lost man when my cousin decided the best thing we could do was to get the man something to eat and something to drink. So, while the man was eating and drinking his soda (we decided the alcohol probably wouldn’t go well with his meds), we called the mental facility and asked them for a description.

We were able to continue visiting with the man until the medical team could arrive. I was pleased that the medical team was very quiet and nonchalant and simply walked in and said “Hi Sam” to the man. They weren’t rude or disruptive at all. “Sam” simply stood up and asked the medical team to take him back to his room, he said he was tired and wanted a nap.

We refused the reward that we were offered because we hope that anyone would do the right thing and help someone out who was in need. Sometimes it’s not easy to know what to do but in this situation, we felt we did the right thing by getting him something to eat and drink and just sitting and visiting with him until the right people arrived to help him. What would you have done?