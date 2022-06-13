Lincoln County, Washington names Sergeant Gabe Gants as interim Sheriff

Lefty Graves

As many of you know, Lincoln County, Washington Sheriff Wade Magers is retiring on June 30, 2022. This left the position of Sheriff vacant for the remainder of the year.

Effective July 1, 2022, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officer Sergeant Gabe Gants will become the interim Sheriff for Lincoln County, Washington per the Lincoln County Commissioners. As many of you know, Sergeant Gabe Gants was appointed Sergeant in 2020 by exiting Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers.

Sergeant Gants was one of three candidates for the position of Sheriff after Wade Magers announced his retirement effective June 30, 2020. Chosen from three finalists, including Gants, Jeff Barden, and Andy Manke, the committee decided that Gants was the one that they felt could best fit the needs of this community at this time.

The county commissioners of Lincoln County chose Gants because they feel he can keep the continuity of the area. Gants, endorsed by exiting Sheriff Wade Magers, accepted the appointment on Tuesday, June 7. Upcoming Interim Sheriff Gabe Gants brings decades of experience to the table with his newly appointed position.

Gants states that he is “excited and humbled” by this honor. He thought there would be another round of interviews and was prepared to go through the process. However, according to newly appointed Sheriff Gabe Gants, he won’t appoint an undersheriff immediately. Instead, he plans to maintain the status quo for the remainder of the year.

Sergeant Gabe Gants will be the interim sheriff from July 1, 2022, through the remainder of 2022. After that point, the position will go to the voters in Lincoln County, who will determine who will hold the four-year term of Lincoln County Sheriff from 2023 through 2027.

Lincoln County Record-Times

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

