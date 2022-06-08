Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

Lunch Date Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."

That's all there was to the message, so my friend texted her husband back that "she'd see him for lunch." She then went about getting dressed up to go and meet her husband for lunch. I didn't give it a lot of thought as I went back to my house and worked on my projects for the day.

About 1:00 pm, my friend came knocking on my door. As I opened the door, she burst into my house in tears. I asked her what was wrong, and she just handed me her cell phone and told me to look at the pictures. As I opened up the photos, I saw her husband with another woman at a lunch table at the restaurant where she was supposed to meet her husband.

They weren't just sitting at the same table; they were kissing. I asked my friend if she had confronted them, and she said that she had left the restaurant and wasn't sure what to do. We kicked around some ideas, and she finally decided that she would go back home and make a wonderful dinner. After dinner, she confronted her husband with the pictures and his voice mail.

A few hours later, my phone rang, and my friend told me that her husband was putting the last of his luggage into his car. He had been given a choice of the mistress or his wife. He chose the mistress. My friend was in distress, but she told me that it suddenly made sense.

All of the strange, mysterious outings her husband had been making, all of the strange texts she had been receiving, and the voicemail. Her husband had dyslexia and transposed his mistress's number and his wife's number.

He opted to leave my friend, and she was okay with that. She said that it all made such sense now and that she was all the better for it. My friend was glad that she was finally free of her husband and no longer felt like she was being used.

I wasn't sure what to say to her, except that I was sorry she had had to go through such a situation. My friend said she was so glad that they didn't have any children and that she didn't have to struggle to pay bills or get him to pay child support. What would you have said to your friend in such a situation?