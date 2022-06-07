National World Caring Day is designed to spotlight ways to connect with one another and show each other how much we care. In a world where so many negative things are happening on a daily basis, we should all cherish one another and show how much we care. Regardless of whether it’s large or small, every action of caring is important.

You never know when your smile may be the only smile someone sees that day. You never know what someone else is going through when you see them in line at the store. So take a moment and smile, and be polite. Caring is something that we should all do more of. It’s a continual action that we should share with each other.

How often have you been out shopping or seen someone in passing and thought, “I should have said hello to him or her?” Then, a few days or maybe a week later, you’re reading their obituary. It happens more often than we’d like to think.

So today, let’s start by showing how much we care. In a world with so much chaos, let’s show one another some love and care. One afternoon, I remember taking my then 8-year-old son with me to the grocery store. As I left the store and got to my car and I turned around, and my son was nowhere to be seen.

I looked back at the store and saw him holding the door for an elderly lady who had a walker and carrying her groceries. I was impressed, proud, and amazed. My son hadn’t said a word to me; he just was suddenly gone. The woman was parked next to me, and she was so appreciative. She offered my son a dollar (big money for an 8-year-old back then), and he turned it down and told her to have a nice day.

I was proud of my son that day. I knew that he had learned some important skills and manners (even when I thought he wasn’t paying attention). When we take the time to teach caring skills, we are investing in our own futures as well as the future of our children.

How To Celebrate World Caring Day

Practice caring for one another.

Take the time to sincerely ask someone how they are doing.

Share your caring stories using #WorldCaringDay on social media.

Be mindful of others and their needs.

Be sensitive to helping your family and friends.

Reconnect with friends or family that live far away.

Call someone you haven’t spoken to in a long time and just ask them how they’re doing.

Make some family time.

Write a note to someone telling them how much you care about them.

Share acts of kindness.

How World Caring Day Got Started

On June 7, 1997, a little girl named Brighid was born prematurely. Brighid only lived for nine days. A software engineer, Sona Mehring, created a website and called it Caring Bridge. Here, friends and family could be updated on young Brighid’s health.

At the time, this was revolutionary; there were no other social media platforms at that time. This was a great way to share what was happening and what kinds of help the family might need. This triggered a domino effect, and thus the network of CaringBridge was founded. Today, this non-profit organization helps connect family and friends when a loved one is in the hospital or undergoing a medical journey.

It’s also a way for friends and family to share hope and encouragement with the patient and their immediate family.

How will you show someone you care today? Please share with us in the comments.

Source:

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/world-caring-day-june-7/

https://www.caringbridge.org/wcd/