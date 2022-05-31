Local fire chief nearly caught the field on fire

Wheat Fields Melissa Askew/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my husband, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Living in a small town has many pros and cons. You tend to get to know everyone, and everyone gets to know you is one pro; however, this can work both ways, and it may turn into a con if something terrible happens. That’s what happened to the local fire chief.

It was a hot summer day, and the fire chief was out inspecting fields when the unthinkable happened. He pulled into a field and turned his truck off. Then, he got out of his truck and surveyed the field carefully, looking for fire hazards.

As he was surveying the area, he started to smell smoke. He looked around for the source of the smoke and realized that it was coming from underneath his truck. Grabbing a fire extinguisher, he sprayed it underneath the truck extinguishing the smoldering embers.

He got into his truck and pulled it forward to survey the damages. That’s when he realized that after driving his truck around to several different areas, he hadn’t shut the truck off, and it was hot. The heat ignited a flame on the wheat underneath his truck, and it began to smolder.

Had he waited just a few minutes longer, the entire wheat field would have caught fire, and it would have been a total loss to the farmer. The fire chief began parking his truck outside of the fields after that. He didn’t want to be the one to start a fire in a field, especially with his job.

While he will never live it down in the small town, everyone appreciates his quick action in quickly putting the smoldering wheat out. No damages were done, and no one was injured. Would you have let him live it down?