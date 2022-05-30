Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half hour

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission.

My friend and I decided to carpool for a conference that we had to attend for work. We were enjoying the trip and some time away from our daily routine. As we drove, she shared with me that she was sure her husband was cheating on her.

I asked her what made her think that, and she showed me her cell phone. She was receiving calls and texts nonstop from him. She told me that he did this every time she was out of town and that when she returned home, she always found the bed rumpled and long dark hair in the bed (her hair was blond).

My friend shared with me that she was planning to divorce him as soon as she had saved enough money for an attorney. When we arrived at our destination, we counted how many calls and texts she had “missed.” The total number was 27 in half an hour.

The voicemails were along the lines of “where are you at?” “What time shall I expect you to be home?” The texts were quite similar. My friend said she was physically ill just thinking about it; she was sure that the reason her husband called or texted was to know where she was so he could send his girlfriend home before she arrived home.

That’s why my friend didn’t answer or return his calls and texts; she wanted to keep him in the dark as to her arrival time. It worked; as we pulled up to the house, we watched a dark-haired lady leave the house. The lady kissed my friend’s husband goodbye as she left.

My friend asked me if she could stay with me for a few weeks while she plotted her next move. I waited in the driveway as she confronted her husband. I opened the trunk and helped her put her belongings into the trunk. I watched as her husband tried to explain, but his words fell on deaf ears.

Twenty-seven calls and texts in half an hour to keep from getting caught. He was caught anyway. Would you have answered his calls or texts? I was so proud of my friend. I knew what she was doing was a difficult choice and I stood by her side for the duration. What would you have thought or done?

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

