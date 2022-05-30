He said she had great “birthing hips”

Van Trip Dino Reichmuth/Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend had a strange relationship with her husband. At a recent church event my friend’s husband escorted her to the front seat of the van that was carrying the women to a retreat. Her husband then proceeded to situate himself between two other women who were sitting in the back of the van.

My friend thought that this was strange, but then, everything that her husband did was strange so she just passed it off that he was being strange again. As the trip wore on my friend overheard the women in the back of the van interacting with her husband.

One of them was trying to talk to another lady but my friend’s husband kept interrupting. As the lady went on she told her girlfriend that she was struggling to lose weight but it kept landing on her hips. Without missing a beat my friend’s husband interjected that he thought that the lady had “Great birthing hips”.

The van fell silent as my friend’s husband made this statement. When the van pulled into a gas station the pastor met the van there and told my friend’s husband that he wasn’t allowed to continue on the trip, it was for women only.

The ladies all breathed a sigh of relief, including my friend who was quite tired of her husband interjecting himself into her ladies' retreats and other church get together’s. The rest of the trip was uneventful and my friend had a wonderful time.

Nothing more was said regarding hips or body shapes after my friend’s husband was ejected from the church van. I asked my friend if she was embarrassed by the event and she told me that she had become so accustomed to such happenings that she was no longer embarrassed by her husband’s behaviors, that was on him. They would later divorce (for obvious reasons). What would you have done if it had been you? I wouldn’t have put up with it either. Please share in the comments.