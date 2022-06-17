Juneteenth explained in 2 minutes

I was at my local watering hole just now and someone mentioned that they had off this upcoming Monday to celebrate Juneteenth but she didn't know what it was. I gave my take but wasn't 100% sure either so here is my concise gatherings from a recent Today article entitled "What is Juneteenth? The History and Meaning Behind the Holiday" by Yi-Jin Yu. I have presented this in bullet format but the original author does go in to a bit more detail (his full article is linked at the end). LET'S GOOOO!!

April 12, 1861 the Civil War began



Jan. 1, 1863 was when President Lincoln announced that "those that were slaved shall be free"



During the Civil War, Texas left the Union and joined the Confederacy



The Civil War ended in April of 1865 and two months later Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informed Texas "that in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,"



"Juneteenth" observes the date (June 19, 1865) Galveston, Texas were notified of the official end of slavery



13th Amendment was ratified and slavery was abolished Dec. 6, 1865



In May 1979, Texas Republican Gov. William Clements signed the "Emancipation Day in Texas" bill to claim the date as a legal holiday and went into effect on Jan. 1, 1980.



In 2021, former Vice-President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday



The federal holiday will be observed in 2022 on Monday, June 20th since the 19th falls on a Sunday



If you don't know, now you know



Welp, check ya later!



https://www.today.com/life/holidays/what-is-juneteenth-rcna32732