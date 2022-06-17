Galveston, TX

Juneteenth explained in 2 minutes

Lee Ricks

I was at my local watering hole just now and someone mentioned that they had off this upcoming Monday to celebrate Juneteenth but she didn't know what it was. I gave my take but wasn't 100% sure either so here is my concise gatherings from a recent Today article entitled "What is Juneteenth? The History and Meaning Behind the Holiday" by Yi-Jin Yu. I have presented this in bullet format but the original author does go in to a bit more detail (his full article is linked at the end). LET'S GOOOO!!

  • April 12, 1861 the Civil War began
  • Jan. 1, 1863 was when President Lincoln announced that "those that were slaved shall be free"
  • During the Civil War, Texas left the Union and joined the Confederacy
  • The Civil War ended in April of 1865 and two months later Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informed Texas "that in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,"
  • "Juneteenth" observes the date (June 19, 1865) Galveston, Texas were notified of the official end of slavery
  • 13th Amendment was ratified and slavery was abolished Dec. 6, 1865
  • In May 1979, Texas Republican Gov. William Clements signed the "Emancipation Day in Texas" bill to claim the date as a legal holiday and went into effect on Jan. 1, 1980.
  • In 2021, former Vice-President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday
  • The federal holiday will be observed in 2022 on Monday, June 20th since the 19th falls on a Sunday
  • If you don't know, now you know

If you would like to read the longer version then click the link below


Welp, check ya later!


https://www.today.com/life/holidays/what-is-juneteenth-rcna32732

