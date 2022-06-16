Day 4 of Cty Hwy Z construction (Adams)

Lee Ricks

Day 4 of construction on County Highway Z in Adams County is underway and noticeable progression is apparent within this first week, despite the spontaneous rain.

According to the Adams County Highway Department*, the construction will continue almost until November 2022 and the road will remain accessible to the county park and local businesses (lookin' at you Dawn's Slip Inn).

Traffic will be detoured to these roads:

County Road H / State Road 13 / County Road F

(see photos)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmXMo_0gC2xgvT00
Detour route for constructionSelf, Google Maps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486t1y_0gC2xgvT00
2013 Adams County Bicycle and Pedestrian Planncwrpc.org

Acknowledged by NCWRPC* as far back as 2013, the need to improve these roads conditions means much more than a smoother ride for vehicles but also a safe place to commute or exercise for bicyclists, joggers, and walkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSYsv_0gC2xgvT00
Continuous issues for more than a decadencwrpc.org

According to the Town of Quincy Official Website, the proposal included new asphaltic pavement, pavement, gravel shoulders, drainage, ditch work, and also sidewalk and bicycle accommodations. Follow links below to view or download the Adams County Projects and Plans.

So what should we expect? We should see 10.5' lanes jump to a whopping 12' lane. We should see our puny 3' shoulder skyrocket to a massive 6' with 5' of that being paved! What more could you ask for!? You didn't forget about the sidewalk, did you?

So how excited are you to see this completed? Do you think the funds should have been allocated elsewhere? Do you even own a bike? Do you think that this new development will motivate you to be more active? Leave it in the comments!

Check ya later!

Adams County Highway Department https://www.co.adams.wi.us/departments/highway-department/road-closings

NCWPRC https://www.ncwrpc.org/adams/bicycle

Town of Quincy Official Website www.quincywi.com

Comments / 2

