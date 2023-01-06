Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all Ages

Winter is here and it's cold in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What are some good winter activities in and around Cincinnati, Ohio? There are plenty of fun things to do to stay active and warm during the winter months.

Ice skating is one great activity to enjoy in Cincinnati during the winter. The Fountain Square Ice Rink offers a great ice skating experience with a unique view of downtown Cincinnati. Plus, it's open late until 11 PM on weekends!

Bumper cars on ice at only $15

Ice skating is only $10

Open every day during winter, check them out.

If you're looking for a more adventurous winter activity, the Perfect North Slopes offers skiing and snowboarding on twenty-three trails. After you've worked up an appetite, there are plenty of places to grab something warm to eat nearby.

If you'd rather stay inside, why not visit some of Cincinnati's museums? The Cincinnati Museum Center has something for everyone, including the Cincinnati History Museum, the Duke Energy Children's Museum, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Only open - (Thursday-Monday).

(Mom & Dad alert or couple/single alert) If you're feeling lucky, head over to one of Cincinnati's casinos for a night out. The Hard Rock Cincinnati Casino offers plenty of great games and dining options all under one roof.

No matter how you choose to spend your winter days in Cincinnati, you're sure to find something fun and exciting. So grab a coat, and some friends, and enjoy all that Queen City has to offer! Have a great winter season!

Check back soon for more seasonal favorites.