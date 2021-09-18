Have You Been To This Hidden Gem Restaurant at Myrtle Beach?

Photo by Nathan Cowley from Pexels

My first year as a military spouse in South Carolina was in 2014. Having grown up in landlocked Kentucky, I couldn’t wait to get to the beach. Day trips to the coast became part of our regular lives for the next 5 years.

I’m not one for tourist traps or billboard attractions. Instead, I like to find the local, hidden, off-the-beaten-path shops and restaurants. On a sunny afternoon trip, I stumbled into Abraham’s Gyros on accident.

Abraham’s is the perfect place for a Mediterranean afternoon lunch. It’s small but worth it. There is mostly outdoor seating with a few tables inside the space shared with an air-conditioned arcade.

The menu includes classic American offerings like hot wings and cheese sticks. For the kids that may be picky eaters, Abraham’s offers entrees like chicken nuggets and fries, too.

Otherwise, treat yourself to a lamb gyro plate. A classic falafel or Halal beef kabob plate. For lighter fare, try the gyro salad plate. If you’re really adventurous, ask for the homemade hot sauce. Dessert offerings are often homemade treats like baklava. If Mediterranean dessert isn’t your forte, Abraham’s also has all flavors of ice cream too.

The hot sauce and Abraham’s hospitality kept me coming back again and again. It became my favorite place for a quick lunch with an ocean view. If you find yourself at Myrtle Beach, skip the hoopla of big chain restaurants and check out this tiny place on the boardwalk.

It’s easy to miss, but you’ll find it nestled in Boardwalk Arcade near the Gay Dolphin gift shop. The address is 960 Boardwalk Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

