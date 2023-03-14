Mike Render AKA 'Killer Mike' Heads to Frisco for Annual State of Entrepreneurship Event on March 29

The DEC Network, a leading resource for entrepreneurs and startups, announced that it will host its annual State of Entrepreneurship presented by Bank of America on March 29, 2023 at FC Dallas National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. This year’s event will be a special one as The DEC Network is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The State of Entrepreneurship event is a highly anticipated gathering of entrepreneurs, creatives, business leaders, innovators, and community leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from some of the brightest minds in the industry and learn about the latest trends and developments in entrepreneurship.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our 10-year anniversary State of Entrepreneurship event,” said Bill Chinn, CEO of The DEC Network. “This event is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and business leaders to connect, share ideas, and learn from some of the best and brightest minds in the industry. We are excited to announce our keynote speakers and award winners and look forward to a great evening.”

Mike Render AKA Killer Mike Photo by Used Courtesy of: The Harry Walker Agency

The event will feature keynote addresses from Trey Bowles, Jasmin Brand, and Mayor of Frisco Jeff Cheney, with special guest Grammy Award-Winning Rapper and Songwriter Mike Render, also known as, “Killer Mike.” Each of these speakers will share their experiences and insights on the current and future state of entrepreneurship in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

In addition to the keynote speeches, The DEC Network will be handing out community-nominated and voted awards for Startup Evangelist of the Year, Student Entrepreneur, Rising Entrepreneur, Investor of the Year, and Corporate Supporter of the Year. This year, The DEC Network has added two new award categories: BIPOC Entrepreneur of the Year and Woman Entrepreneur of the Year.

“Entrepreneurs are the heart of our business environment. At Bank of America, we are committed to supporting small business owners at every stage and empowering them to realize their biggest dreams,” said Jennifer Chandler, Bank of America Dallas President. “We join the DEC Network in its mission to invest in the entrepreneurial community, and The State of Entrepreneurship is a great opportunity to keep our pulse on the latest trends and find inspiration from some of our most innovative colleagues.”

The event will take place on March 29, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Visit the Dallas Startup Week website to register to attend The State of Entrepreneurship and Dallas Startup Week events.