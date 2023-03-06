Dallas, TX

Good Morning Texas Co-Host Hannah Davis Announces Departure

Leah Frazier

Hannah Davis, the spunky and energetic Co-Host of WFAA Channel 8's Good Morning Texas ("GMT"), has officially announced her departure from the popular Dallas-based morning show today. After seven years at the station, and the last two serving as host for GMT, the Wichita, Kansas native has decided that now is the time to amicably part ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqCIn_0l9A1GNo00
Hannah DavisPhoto byProvided Courtesy of Hannah Davis
"From Tom Hanks and Jamie Foxx, to a local Texas EMT who has saved more men and women than anyone else in his unit -- for the last seven years at WFAA it has been my privilege to tell thousands of stories of people, businesses, and nonprofits who make our world a better place," Davis said. "After prayer and careful consideration, I have decided [that] now is a season of change. I’ve decided not to re-sign with WFAA and I am grateful to our station’s leadership for accepting my decision with support."

For faithful viewers who tune into the show during the weekdays, it may come as a shock, but fans are already pouring out support for the charismatic personality, after she cryptically alluded to having a "big announcement", on social media late last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6zGw_0l9A1GNo00
Hannah Davis all smiles on set at WFAA, Channel 8.Photo byProvided Courtesy of Hannah Davis

"Don't tease us. You better not be leaving us," one fan wrote on her Facebook post, as another person wrote, "You better not be going anywhere!"

Davis began her career at WFAA in 2016 and has blossomed as a multimedia journalist, to a role on the morning newscast Daybreak, to replacing Alanna Sarabia as host for Good Morning Texas on March 1, 2021. She joined GMT host Jane McGarry for the lifestyle show, and has been an integral part of its success ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNHRJ_0l9A1GNo00
Hannah poses with Ice Cube following an interview.Photo byProvided Courtesy of Hannah Davis

While no news has been released on Davis' replacement, the GMT star dishes on what's next.

"This next chapter will be the most exciting yet in my career," Davis shared. "I’m taking the last 15 plus years of broadcast, client, and media experience to now work directly with companies and individuals, locally and nationally, to empower them to tell their stories with authenticity and impact. Whether that storytelling is on social media, digitally, on broadcast or in person, my mission is to elevate every person to find their story and to connect it with the larger world. So if you’re looking for the person to help you find your story and share it, I am opening myself up."

Davis has always had a knack for telling the stories of North Texas individuals, small business owners and the like. In December of 2022, she released a GMT Extra segment on "The Best of Bishop Arts", that truly showcased her skills as a producer and multi-faceted journalist. She will now leave the network, transferring all of her talents back into the community for good, and even exploring other avenues both on and behind the big screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcGt5_0l9A1GNo00
Hannah emceeing a North Texas gala.Photo byProvided Courtesy of Hannah Davis

"Over the last two years I’ve been approached for television hosting, acting, voice-over work, brand sponsorship and consultation, and emcee work that I haven’t had the space to explore while working a full-time job. I am now creating that space to explore these exciting adventures and I cannot wait to see how these opportunities grow," Davis shared enthusiastically. "Also keep an eye out on culinary and travel networks… you never know where you’ll see me next!"

Follow Hannah and her next moves on her Instagram @hungreehannah. To book events, consultations, or media work, feel free to email her at hannahdavis@welltoldproductions.com.

Leah Frazier is a two-time Emmy award-winning content creator and journalist that has covered local news, entertainment, business, fashion and lifestyle on both the local and national levels for over 10 years.

DeVon Franklin Reveals Why 'It Takes a Woman' in New Audible Book

Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin is back with his latest project, but one that magnifies the leading ladies in his life: his mom Paulette, and his five great aunts, (Aunt Nuna, Aunt Ida, Aunt Enis, Aunt Sondra and Aunt Donna). Serving a twist to the old African proverb "It takes a village to raise a child", DeVon ups the ante by adding: "It takes a woman", and affectionately titled his latest book after the adage.

Read full story

