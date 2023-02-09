Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHT

Actress and philanthropist Bevy Smith will make her way to Dallas March 4, 2023 to emcee Big Thought's BIG NIGHT fundraiser at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The Bevelations author and star of hit TV show Harlem will grace the stage, to honor numerous creative visionaries and community leaders for their commitment to BIG ideas and their Big Thought Impact. The evening will feature a VIP cocktail reception, youth-led entertainment, seated dinner, and live auction with a paddle raise.

Bevy Smith Photo by Used Courtesy of: Bevy Smith

Big Thought, an impact education nonprofit, held its last BIG NIGHT gala in 2019, just prior to the pandemic. Now, back in 2023, the organization aims for an even bigger and bolder night of glitz, glam, giving and more -- as community leaders, celebrities and supporters gather to raise money for Big Thought initiatives.

“I wear many titles - author, tv host, motivational speaker - but the title I love most is that of mentor. Mentoring young people (especially from disadvantaged communities) is my greatest accomplishment,” said Bevy Smith. “Giving them access to art through ‘Cool Culture’ - an arts education program based in New York, hosting the Ali Forney Center awards gala which helps LGBTQ youth find a voice, or working with the WEEN academy - a mentoring program for young ladies looking for a career in entertainment - this work has been my passion! I look forward to adding Big Thought to my list of philanthropic endeavors.”

Big Thought's BIG NIGHT 2019. Photo by Used Courtesy of: Big Thought

BIG NIGHT's event chairs are Lynn and Allan McBee, and Christa and Ketric Sanford. Its honorary chairs are Dallas Cowboys Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence, his wife Sasha Lawrence, and Donna Wilhelm. Additionally, Big Thought will honor the following luminaries for their commitment to service, leadership, and community impact:

The Mitch Jericho Visionary Voice Award recognizes a young person who has participated in Big Thought programming and has created their own pathway to success with positive impact in the community. The 2023 Mitch Jericho Visionary Voice Award will go to Oak Cliff native Aria Jones, who currently serves as Big Thought’s Site Guide for the Community Action Team.

The Gigi Antoni Courageous Creator Award recognizes an individual who has taken bold, innovative approaches to empower youth to create their own social change. With over 31 years of experience in the Juvenile Department, Roger Taylor as Pre-Adjudication Manager for the Dallas County Juvenile Center is the 2023 Honoree, and has been tasked with managing the programs and services for all youth referred to the juvenile criminal courts in Dallas County. He has been described by colleagues as “innovative” in the ways that he partners with the private sector for social change.

The Edith O’Donnell Legacy Leadership Award is one that recognizes an outstanding community leader who has committed a lifetime of work in youth leadership, and one who is also paving the way to close the opportunity gap. Dr. Michael Hinojosa served as the former Superintendent for Dallas Independent School District, and has over 25 years of superintendent/CEO experience for six public education systems, including two of the 25 largest school systems in America. Dr. Hinojosa has received multiple distinguished honors for his outstanding service and will be accepting the Edith O’Donnell Legacy Leadership Award honor at BIG NIGHT.

Big Thought's BIG NIGHT returns to The Factory in Deep Ellum on March 4, 2023. Photo by Used Courtesy of: Big Thought

“We couldn’t be more excited for the return of BIG NIGHT, which will allow us to closely connect and celebrate with our community,” said Byron Sanders, President and CEO of Big Thought. “We’re better together, and collectively supporting youth ages 4 to 24 on their journeys developing skills as they prepare for a 21st century world of living and working is powerful – it’s BIG, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate these young creators, the thinkers and doers of tomorrow – the powerful agents of today.”