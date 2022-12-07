Shake Up Your Holiday Menu Using these Smokey Joe’s BBQ 'Best Brisket' Tips

If there’s one thing Kris Manning knows how to do and do well – it’s BBQ. The Owner of Smokey Joe’s BBQ takes pride in smoking the competition and perfecting his craft, notably earning him the title of Pitmaster, and landing Smokey Joe’s as one of the top 50 best BBQ joints in Texas.

With the holidays in full swing, Manning and his team manage an influx of orders for families craving some ‘cue for their holiday dinners, and for the Dallasites opting to forego cooking this season. Whatever the reason may be, Smokey Joe’s has seen it all and is ready to serve.

Smokey Joe's BBQ holiday meal and family pack. Photo by Kathy Tran

For those seeking to shake things up at the dining table, we caught up with Manning who dished his top tips on making the best brisket – especially for those looking to go totally Texan this season. Whether as the main course or the side piece (to the usual ham or turkey), here are four tips on how to make this year’s brisket, your best one yet.

Maybe It’s the Marbling: “When picking out a brisket, my recommendation is to look for marbling in the brisket,” said Manning, Owner of Smokey Joe’s BBQ. Typically, the marbled portion of the brisket will yield the most moist and tender cuts of the meat. Take It Low and Slow: “With barbecue in general, patience is important,” Manning emphasized. Take your time when prepping and cooking your brisket. It’s a marathon, not a race. Use Post Oak Wood: “Post oak wood chips give a good smoky flavor to the brisket, and I recommend using this wood when cooking for the family,” he said. Simple Seasoning: While curious minds wonder what the secret ingredient is for mouthwatering and irresistible brisket, Manning simply reveals that you should “keep it basic”, using salt and pepper (and a little tweak here or there if you want).

Smokey Joe's BBQ is named as one of the top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas. Photo by Kathy Tran

Smokey Joe’s also offers two different holiday family packs and a variety of traditional sides to accompany its signature meats including mac and cheese, greens, dressing, candied yams, and more. To sweeten the deal, add the buttermilk pie – a local staple and cult favorite for the Smokey Joe’s foodie. For more information or to order, visit SmokeyJoesBBQDallas.com. The deadline for holiday dinner orders is December 21.