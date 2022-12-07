Don Morphy Dishes Top Trends for Men This Holiday Season

Not every man can be a don, but one can most certainly try. According to award-winning designer of Don Morphy, Daniel Mofor, the Dallas gent is stepping back into style embracing a bit more of the unconventional – and a little razzle dazzle – to achieve best-dressed status for this holiday season. Now that outside is officially open, Dallas residents are gearing up for even bigger, badder and bolder statements of fashion as more social events stack on the horizon.

Daniel Mofor, Co-Founder of Don Morphy Photo by Used Courtesy of: Daniel Mofor (Facebook)

From Diddy to Steve Harvey to other celebs, the Don Morphy brand is coveted around the world, and renowned for pushing men to the edges of luxury fashion. “We are bold and we are not afraid of colors,” Daniel Mofor, Co-Founder of Don Morphy said in a recent interview with WFAA Channel 8. “We cater to everyone from celebrities to the everyday person. Everyone deserves access to great fashion.”

So in honor of excellence, bid buh-bye to the casual pandemic swag and wave hello to these latest trends, colors and threads – as dubbed by one of Dallas’ most dapper (and dazzling) Dons.

Don Morphy tuxedo jacket embellished in Swarovski crystals. Photo by Used Courtesy of: Don Morphy

Trend #1 - Crazy for Crystals: If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, then crystals are the male counterpart. Turn heads and shine on this season by embracing the art of embellishments. Whether on the lapels, the sleeves, the neckline or trim, Swarovski crystals are the perfect statement for the man who wants his tux to do all the talking. Don them if you dare.

Don Morphy tuxedo jacket in jacquard print. Photo by Used Courtesy of: Don Morphy

Trend #2 - Jacquard Fabric: Jacquard fabrics ooze luxury and result in a raised pattern that is high-quality and woven onto the jacket or tux. Typical jacquard designs range from florals to damasks to geometric shapes – and Don Morphy houses over 20,000 unique specialty fabrics, strictly customized for fit, texture and perfection.

Don Morphy tuxedo jacket in velvet. Photo by Used Courtesy of: Don Morphy

Trend #3 - Vibrant in Velvet: “Right now is velvet season and it can be expressed in many different colors – so go for bold! For the Don Morphy way however, we advise to truly pay attention to the tailoring and fit,” Mofor expressed.

Don Morphy continues to pave the way for global men's fashion as it focuses on redefining modern luxury. For additional information on holiday styles and trends, visit DonMorphy.com.