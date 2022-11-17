City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' Gala

Not My Son (“NMS”) – a Black women led non-profit organization dedicated to reforming city and national systems of oppression – will present its third annual gala “Picture This”, at High Point Event Center on Saturday, December 3, 2022, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The fundraising event will feature a seated dinner catered by Chef Felicia Guimont of Southern Best Catering, entertainment, a performance by Addison Grace Mouser of Brown Girls Do Ballet, an awards spotlight of influential community leaders, and more. Since its inception, NMS has impacted over 9,000 community members through its initiatives from monthly cleanups, food distribution, voter registration assistance, leadership programs and more for South and East Dallas residents.

The Not My Son Organization volunteers and assists with community outreach and civic engagement. Used Courtesy of: Not My Son

Hosted by LeTitia Owens (Owens Media Productions), the gala’s fundraising goal of $150,000 will assist the organization with its critical operations work, in an effort to continue its impact within the DFW community for the 2023 year.

“I am truly honored to share a night of celebration with the DFW community as we picture what Not My Son will grow into – especially as we step into a new season of servitude and impact in the community,” said Not My Son Founder, Tramonica Brown. “We look forward to inviting supporters, advocates, stakeholders and the community to this celebratory event.”

Not My Son specializes in social activism, civic engagement and community outreach for the East and South Dallas communities. Used Courtesy of: Not My Son

The 2022 “Picture This” gala is led by distinguished honorary chairs: Crystal Chism (City of Desoto’s City Council Place 6) and Adam Bazaldua (Dallas City Council District 7), who have both shown an overwhelming commitment to the mission and success of the Not My Son organization. Previous and current supporters also include Beto O’Rourke, DART, and many others.