Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas Location

Snap Kitchen, a Texas-based source for healthy, on-the-go meals and snacks, officially re-opened its second brick and mortar Dallas location in Uptown on October 17. Located at 2222 McKinney Ave, the elevated meal-prep brand is welcoming Dallas residents back in its store with fan favorite dishes, new seasonal, chef-crafted menus, new membership perks and more!

Snap Kitchen re-opens its Uptown Dallas Location off of McKinney Ave. on October 10. Used Courtesy of: Snap Kitchen

“We are thrilled for the opening of our second Dallas location right in the heart of Uptown,” said Tony Smith, CEO of Snap Kitchen. “Across Texas, major cities like Dallas are seeing a huge wave of employees heading back to the office and our new location is perfectly located in the bustling, walkable Uptown area. We’re looking forward to serving more folks in one of Dallas’ live-work-play communities, making nutritious and flavorful dishes easy and accessible for this area.”

Located near the Hotel Crescent Court, Snap Kitchen Uptown will offer quick, healthy meal options, for a variety of different dietary preferences such as Keto, Whole 30, Paleo, Low Carb, High Protein, gluten free and more. Whether headed back to the office or meal-prepping for the busy week ahead, the new location is just one snap away from stocking up the fridge, plus serving up properly portioned and packaged breakfast, lunch, dinner, drink and snack options labeled with insightful nutrition information.

Snap Kitchen re-opens its Uptown Dallas Location off of McKinney Ave. on October 10 offering a new selection of pre-packaged meals. Used Courtesy of: Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen will introduce new seasonal meals nearly every month, which is a slight difference from its previous offerings. All recipes are chef-made fresh in a Dallas kitchen by executive Chef Lorena Basteris and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) Amy Haynes. This month Snap Kitchen is celebrating the Fall season with new seasonal meals including its Harvest Grilled Chicken Salad, Butternut Squash Soup and White Chicken Chili.

“At Snap Kitchen we have a passion for creating healthy meals that make you feel great without sacrificing flavor,” said Lorena Basteris, Vice President of Culinary at Snap Kitchen. “Our team comes together to create the perfect culmination of nutritionally balanced, culinary forward and convenient dishes that are fresh and hyper-seasonal. We’re proud to bring more customers the opportunity to incorporate Snap Kitchen’s ease and accessibility into their lives.”

This summer, Snap Kitchen announced the launch of Snap Pass, a new membership program that offers customers even more flexibility and convenient ways to enjoy Snap’s healthy chef-prepared meals. Snap Pass members can set up a flexible weekly recurring order from Snap Kitchen’s broad assortment of ready-to-eat nutritious meals, drinks, snacks and more, via the new Snap Kitchen app and online. For more information on this newly re-opened location, visit SnapKitchen.com.