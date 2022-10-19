Dallas, TX

Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas Location

Leah Frazier

Snap Kitchen, a Texas-based source for healthy, on-the-go meals and snacks, officially re-opened its second brick and mortar Dallas location in Uptown on October 17. Located at 2222 McKinney Ave, the elevated meal-prep brand is welcoming Dallas residents back in its store with fan favorite dishes, new seasonal, chef-crafted menus, new membership perks and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00l1Z4_0id0YWeB00
Snap Kitchen re-opens its Uptown Dallas Location off of McKinney Ave. on October 10.Used Courtesy of: Snap Kitchen
“We are thrilled for the opening of our second Dallas location right in the heart of Uptown,” said Tony Smith, CEO of Snap Kitchen. “Across Texas, major cities like Dallas are seeing a huge wave of employees heading back to the office and our new location is perfectly located in the bustling, walkable Uptown area. We’re looking forward to serving more folks in one of Dallas’ live-work-play communities, making nutritious and flavorful dishes easy and accessible for this area.”

Located near the Hotel Crescent Court, Snap Kitchen Uptown will offer quick, healthy meal options, for a variety of different dietary preferences such as Keto, Whole 30, Paleo, Low Carb, High Protein, gluten free and more. Whether headed back to the office or meal-prepping for the busy week ahead, the new location is just one snap away from stocking up the fridge, plus serving up properly portioned and packaged breakfast, lunch, dinner, drink and snack options labeled with insightful nutrition information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbVBd_0id0YWeB00
Snap Kitchen re-opens its Uptown Dallas Location off of McKinney Ave. on October 10 offering a new selection of pre-packaged meals.Used Courtesy of: Snap Kitchen

Snap Kitchen will introduce new seasonal meals nearly every month, which is a slight difference from its previous offerings. All recipes are chef-made fresh in a Dallas kitchen by executive Chef Lorena Basteris and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) Amy Haynes. This month Snap Kitchen is celebrating the Fall season with new seasonal meals including its Harvest Grilled Chicken Salad, Butternut Squash Soup and White Chicken Chili.

“At Snap Kitchen we have a passion for creating healthy meals that make you feel great without sacrificing flavor,” said Lorena Basteris, Vice President of Culinary at Snap Kitchen. “Our team comes together to create the perfect culmination of nutritionally balanced, culinary forward and convenient dishes that are fresh and hyper-seasonal. We’re proud to bring more customers the opportunity to incorporate Snap Kitchen’s ease and accessibility into their lives.”

This summer, Snap Kitchen announced the launch of Snap Pass, a new membership program that offers customers even more flexibility and convenient ways to enjoy Snap’s healthy chef-prepared meals. Snap Pass members can set up a flexible weekly recurring order from Snap Kitchen’s broad assortment of ready-to-eat nutritious meals, drinks, snacks and more, via the new Snap Kitchen app and online. For more information on this newly re-opened location, visit SnapKitchen.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Snap Kitchen# Dallas Restaurant# Dallas Food# Meal Prep# Uptown Dallas

Comments / 1

Published by

Leah Frazier is a two-time Emmy award-winning content creator and journalist that has covered local news, entertainment, business, fashion and lifestyle on both the local and national levels for over 10 years. She's the CEO of Think Three Media -- an ADDY award-winning marketing and communications agency that provides creative and innovative solutions for cutting edge brands. Her podcast, PR Yourself with Leah Frazier is a top 100 podcast in the business category and adored all over the world. In addition to being a multi-hyphenate creative, she's passionate about entrepreneurship, startups, women's rights, fashion and more!

Dallas, TX
231 followers

More from Leah Frazier

Dallas, TX

Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and Awards

National Black Business Month is here and it is a time to celebrate and recognize black-owned businesses across the nation. Legacy West, in its ongoing community efforts, is dedicated to building an environment of inclusivity. From hiring minority and women-owned vendors to working with diverse organizations, it has cultivated a community that celebrates all of its patrons.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20

NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, amongst many other notable celebs, will touch down in Dallas on Saturday August 20th for the inaugural Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards to take place at The Statler Hotel. Honoring celebrities and designers who were (and are) at the helm of iconic black labels, the star-studded gala will feature a high-energy fashion show featuring the honored brands: Karl Kani, Dapper Dan, Baby Phat, and FUBU. Many of the founders and representatives from the legendary brands will be in attendance.

Read full story

'The One That Got Away' Updates with Nigel and Allyssa: Where Are They Now?

Prime Video is shaking things up this Summer by debuting a hot new dating show where six singles experience several blasts from the past -- and all in the name of finding love on "The One That Got Away." Hosted by singer-songwriter Betty Who, the experiential dating series gives participants a second chance at exploring missed connections from the past, as individuals re-emerge one by one from "The Portal" to surprise the singles and to gauge if love is on the horizon. Things get a little dicey and often cutthroat as the singles dive deep into the throes of dating -- selectively probing each option in a twisted game of fate and roulette, as they decide whether to continue dating one person over the other, or go back to "The Portal" to see who is up to bat for their love next.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day Event

Camp Exposure, powered by Vista Bank, held its NFL-style combine training camp for 100 underserved high school athletes at Highland Park's Highlander Stadium on July 8th - 10th, with personal and professional development sessions held at the Embassy Suites of Dallas Park Central. Athletes hailed from all over the DFW Metroplex representing Carter High School, South Oak Cliff High School, Desoto High School, Mesquite, Frisco, Skyline, Duncanville, Lancaster, Cedar Hill, Rockwall and more.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mavericks Seek 100 Diverse Entrepreneurs for 'Mavs Business Assist' Program

The Dallas Mavericks have partnered with The Lonely Entrepreneur to empower 100 diverse entrepreneurs with the access to knowledge, tools, and support they need to succeed as part of the Mavs Business Assist (MBA) program. The program is open for applications from now until July 31.

Read full story
1 comments

Custom Menswear Clothier J.Hilburn Names Stein Ove Fenne as New CEO

J.Hilburn, a leading custom-made menswear brand, announced today that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dave DeFeo is retiring but will remain a Board Member and advisor to the Management Team. Stein Ove Fenne will succeed DeFeo as the new CEO, effective July 14, 2022.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Named 36th Most Stressed Out City in U.S.

With 87% of Americans feeling stressed because of inflation (according to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association), and even more stress compounded by social unrest and mass shootings, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report today on 2022's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, with Dallas being named the 36th most stressed city -- outside of Cleveland, Ohio ranking as #1, and Houston ranking in at #18.

Read full story
Grapevine, TX

The Largest Wine Festival of the Southwest, GrapeFest, Hits Grapevine September 15 - 18

GrapeFest, the largest wine festival of the Southwest, will return September 15 - 18 to historic Grapevine, Texas to feature the best in Texas-grown wines as well as an overflow of selections from guest wineries spanning the California Sonoma Valley and Italian Sicily regions.

Read full story
1 comments
Plano, TX

Legacy West Juneteenth Fashion Show Makes History As Largest Outdoor Fashion Show in DFW

The first annual Juneteenth Fashion Show was hosted by Legacy West and Legacy Hall on June 19th in Plano, Texas, to a record crowd of over 1,500 guests. The high energy, vibrant and soulfully joyful extravaganza was presented and produced by Think Three Media -- a Dallas-based creative communications and media agency that specializes in the unique messaging and amplification of DFW black-owned businesses and its Founders.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Local Arts Legends to be Honored at Dallas Black Chamber's Quest for Success Luncheon May 10

The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce (DBCC) – an organizational advocate for the creation, growth, and general welfare of black-owned businesses in the North Texas region – will present its 37th Annual Quest for Success Luncheon and Awards at On The Levee on May 10th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with a special performance by GRAMMY award-winning entertainer and philanthropist, Mya. The highly anticipated awards presentation will be hosted by WFAA Channel 8 anchor Tashara Parker, and will honor 12 local entrepreneurs and non-profit leaders across the metroplex for their contributions to the business and civic communities.

Read full story

DeVon Franklin Reveals Why 'It Takes a Woman' in New Audible Book

Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin is back with his latest project, but one that magnifies the leading ladies in his life: his mom Paulette, and his five great aunts, (Aunt Nuna, Aunt Ida, Aunt Enis, Aunt Sondra and Aunt Donna). Serving a twist to the old African proverb "It takes a village to raise a child", DeVon ups the ante by adding: "It takes a woman", and affectionately titled his latest book after the adage.

Read full story
Desoto, TX

Roots Chicken Shak Heads to DeSoto, Chef Tiffany Derry to Debut First-Ever Drive-Thru Location

Roots Chicken Shak (Roots), the popular Southern eatery known for duck-fat fried chicken, has announced a new location, settling right in the heart of DeSoto. This will mark the third opening for Roots, but the first-ever, free-standing drive-thru concept for the brand, which has additional locations in Plano and Austin.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Romeo Miller, Bishop T.D. Jakes Chat New Movie 'Wrath' Premiering on Lifetime April 16

Romeo Miller and father Percy "Master P" Miller touched down in Dallas April 13 to promote Romeo's latest film "Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story", premiering on Lifetime April 16. The pair hit the red carpet with actress Monique Coleman (Disney's High School Musical) and "Wrath" executive producers Derrick Williams and Bishop T.D. Jakes, at a private screening hosted at The Potter's House of Dallas.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

CeeLo Green, Caitlyn Jenner, and Deborah Alessi Eye Dallas for New Face Forward International Initiatives

Face Forward International (Face Forward), a Los Angeles-based non-profit that provides reconstructive surgeries and emotional support to survivors of domestic abuse, human trafficking, and acts of hate and cruelty, has set its sights on Dallas for expanding charitable initiatives -- and kicked off its Big D debut, with a larger-than-life Brazilian Carnival-inspired extravaganza April 9th at The Eye at The Joule.

Read full story
3 comments
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Community Welcomes Award-Winning Tech Startup ShearShare with Massive Party at The Exchange at Beverly Gray

ShearShare, an award-winning first-of-its-kind B2B app that matches licensed beauty and barbering professionals to unused salon space, has officially made its move to Buffalo, and in style. Affectionately coined the “HairBNB” of the beauty industry, Shearshare – just fresh off of its recent win at Buffalo’s 43 North pitch competition – is making its stamp and heralding The Queen City as its official headquarters for operations and its new home.

Read full story

Marques Houston, Keith Sweat and Veronica Bozeman Lead Star-Studded Cast for New Musical Drama 'Howard High'

In honor of Black History Month, Tubi, FOX Entertainment's free streaming service, will offer more than 1,400 Black Cinema titles for viewing, in celebration of Black voices, stories, culture and triumphs. In addition to award-winning titles such as "I Am Not Your Negro" and "Sorry to Bother You", Tubi will unveil original programming ranging from the two-hour documentary "Pass the Mic", which spotlights the careers of Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar, to an all-new musical drama entitled "Howard High", set to premiere on Friday, February 4.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Junior Achievement Announces 2022 Dallas Business Hall of Fame® Inductees to be Honored February 26th

Junior Achievement of Dallas (JA) announced that they will honor four 2022 Dallas Business Hall of Fame® inductees who will join a prestigious group of fellow laureates. This year’s event, to be held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on February 26th, will honor Arcilia Acosta, President and CEO of CARCON Industries, Clark Hunt, Chairman of Hunt Sports Group, Tom Luce, Founder of Texas 2036 and Fred Perpall, CEO of The Beck Group.

Read full story

Oprah's Foundation Grants $1 Million to Teach for America to Address Social-Emotional Needs of Teachers and Students

Teach For America announced a $1,000,000 grant from the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation (OWCF) to support the organization’s social-emotional learning (SEL) program. This gift will allow Teach For America (TFA) to further expand its existing SEL program, ensuring that teachers, students, and staff have the support, trainings, and tools needed to sustain their wellness and wellbeing.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Following Health Scare, Dallas Singer Kyee Takes 'No Days Off': Launches EP to Much Success

DFW is the home to many musical greats: Erykah Badu, Leon Bridges, and many other notables to name a few. Rising up the ranks is a talented young artist – an undeniable singer and songwriter sensation, who goes by the name of Kyee. Just fresh off of the release of her 5-song EP, “No Days Off”, the sultry R&B singer is gaining steam and on her way to becoming one of the hottest voices to emerge from the Dallas area, with many already saying, “We knew her when…”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy