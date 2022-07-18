Dallas Mavericks Seek 100 Diverse Entrepreneurs for 'Mavs Business Assist' Program

The Dallas Mavericks have partnered with The Lonely Entrepreneur to empower 100 diverse entrepreneurs with the access to knowledge, tools, and support they need to succeed as part of the Mavs Business Assist (MBA) program. The program is open for applications from now until July 31.

Dallas Mavericks and The Lonely Enterpreneur are in search of 100 diverse entrepreneurs for Mavs Business Assist program. Used Courtesy of: Mavs Business Assist