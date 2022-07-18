Dallas, TX

Dallas Mavericks Seek 100 Diverse Entrepreneurs for 'Mavs Business Assist' Program

Leah Frazier

The Dallas Mavericks have partnered with The Lonely Entrepreneur to empower 100 diverse entrepreneurs with the access to knowledge, tools, and support they need to succeed as part of the Mavs Business Assist (MBA) program. The program is open for applications from now until July 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxCuZ_0gjvzMNG00
Dallas Mavericks and The Lonely Enterpreneur are in search of 100 diverse entrepreneurs for Mavs Business Assist program.Used Courtesy of: Mavs Business Assist

In this program, selected entrepreneurs will gain one year of free access to The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community – a comprehensive resource for the knowledge, tools, and support every entrepreneur needs. Specifically, the program will provide entrepreneurs with 500 application-based learning modules on business and personal issues, online group coaching, exposure to funding opportunities, and much more.

In addition to having access to the online learning tools, the cohort of 100 MBA entrepreneurs will have the chance to gather, connect and learn at four different business sessions hosted in partnership with the Dallas Mavericks and The Lonely Entrepreneur, Coca Cola, TIAA, The Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce, and The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. The entrepreneurs will also have the chance to be featured in “Business Spotlights" on Mavs social media channels and the MBA website, as well as an opportunity for the top eight entrepreneurs to compete in front of the Mavs and partner executives at a Business Pitch presentation. For full application details, visit mavs.com/MBA.

This business program is part of the plan to encourage and empower employment training in the community. The Dallas Mavericks launched the Mavs Take ACTION! plan to address racial inequities and disparities, promote social justice and drive sustainable change in Dallas/Fort Worth. Standing strong in the belief that every voice matters and everybody belongs, the plan engages partners on more than 40 key initiatives across six systems including Education, Employment, Child Welfare, Criminal Justice, Public Policy, and Healthcare. To read more about the Mavs Take ACTION! platform, visit mavs.com/MTA.

Published by

Leah Frazier is a two-time Emmy award-winning content creator and journalist that has covered local news, entertainment, business, fashion and lifestyle on both the local and national levels for over 10 years. She's the CEO of Think Three Media -- an ADDY award-winning marketing and communications agency that provides creative and innovative solutions for cutting edge brands. Her podcast, PR Yourself with Leah Frazier is a top 100 podcast in the business category and adored all over the world. In addition to being a multi-hyphenate creative, she's passionate about entrepreneurship, startups, women's rights, fashion and more!

