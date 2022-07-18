Dallas Mavericks Seek 100 Diverse Entrepreneurs for 'Mavs Business Assist' Program

The Dallas Mavericks have partnered with The Lonely Entrepreneur to empower 100 diverse entrepreneurs with the access to knowledge, tools, and support they need to succeed as part of the Mavs Business Assist (MBA) program. The program is open for applications from now until July 31.
In this program, selected entrepreneurs will gain one year of free access to The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community – a comprehensive resource for the knowledge, tools, and support every entrepreneur needs. Specifically, the program will provide entrepreneurs with 500 application-based learning modules on business and personal issues, online group coaching, exposure to funding opportunities, and much more.
In addition to having access to the online learning tools, the cohort of 100 MBA entrepreneurs will have the chance to gather, connect and learn at four different business sessions hosted in partnership with the Dallas Mavericks and The Lonely Entrepreneur, Coca Cola, TIAA, The Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce, and The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. The entrepreneurs will also have the chance to be featured in “Business Spotlights" on Mavs social media channels and the MBA website, as well as an opportunity for the top eight entrepreneurs to compete in front of the Mavs and partner executives at a Business Pitch presentation. For full application details, visit mavs.com/MBA.
This business program is part of the plan to encourage and empower employment training in the community. The Dallas Mavericks launched the Mavs Take ACTION! plan to address racial inequities and disparities, promote social justice and drive sustainable change in Dallas/Fort Worth. Standing strong in the belief that every voice matters and everybody belongs, the plan engages partners on more than 40 key initiatives across six systems including Education, Employment, Child Welfare, Criminal Justice, Public Policy, and Healthcare. To read more about the Mavs Take ACTION! platform, visit mavs.com/MTA.
Comments / 1