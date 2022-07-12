Dallas Named 36th Most Stressed Out City in U.S.

With 87% of Americans feeling stressed because of inflation (according to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association), and even more stress compounded by social unrest and mass shootings, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report today on 2022's Most & Least Stressed Cities in America, with Dallas being named the 36th most stressed city -- outside of Cleveland, Ohio ranking as #1, and Houston ranking in at #18.

In order to determine where Americans cope best with their stress, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics including a data set that ranges from average weekly work hours, job security, poverty rate and health, to divorce, suicide rates and a wealth of other critical factors.

Sara Langford, Ph.D., an Associate Professor at California State Polytechnic University, discussed what she deems to be the top stressor for 2022. “Obviously, inflation and the housing market are taking their toll on almost everyone. Inflation is tough, but for those who did not have rent control or a reasonable mortgage locked in, recent housing costs hit hard. If you do not live somewhere with affordable public transportation or walkability, vehicle-related costs (purchases, gas, repairs) have also become inhibitory. With many businesses moving back to in-person work (e.g., Tesla is one recent example in the news), this stress will also take its toll.”

Tallying all of the variables and factors, it was determined that the most and least stressed cities range from Cleveland, Ohio as the highest, and Fremont, California experiencing the least amount of stress.



Most Stressed Cities

Cleveland, OH Detroit, MI Gulfport, MS Baltimore, MD Philadelphia, PA Memphis, TN New Orleans, LA Birmingham, AL St. Louis, MO Toledo, OH

Least Stressed Cities

Burlington, VT Sioux Falls, SD Bismarck, ND San Jose, CA Columbia, MD Fargo, ND Overland Park, KS Madison, WI South Burlington, VT Fremont, CA

Specifically to Dallas, the Big D ranks #6 for average weekly work hours at 40.50 hours per week, #12 for traffic congestion, as well as #18 for job satisfaction.

Used Courtesy of: Inspire N Style Magazine

In response to the findings -- at the core -- is identifying the stressors for Americans, and then finding ways to reduce or alleviate the underlying triggers of the stress. For many this may look like adopting a mindfulness or meditation practice, tapping into activities that bring joy, or incorporating more movement into daily activities.

"There are many things a person can do to relax that [does] not cause an additional financial burden," said Joanne H. Gavin, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Undergraduate Programs and Professor at Marist College. "Exercise is one of the best ways to combat stress and relax. Take a walk in the park or a ride on your bike. Play with the family pet. In addition to exercise, you can read a book or spend quality time with family and friends. All of these activities can be relaxing and reduce stress.”

Andrew A. Bennett, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Old Dominion University adds, “You do not need a first-class flight or a luxury hotel to have a good time – instead, it is all about spending time with people you like and doing something you enjoy."

To view the rest of the findings and how Dallas compared against other cities, be sure to visit WalletHub for the results.