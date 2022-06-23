Dallas, TX

Legacy West Juneteenth Fashion Show Makes History As Largest Outdoor Fashion Show in DFW

Leah Frazier

The first annual Juneteenth Fashion Show was hosted by Legacy West and Legacy Hall on June 19th in Plano, Texas, to a record crowd of over 1,500 guests. The high energy, vibrant and soulfully joyful extravaganza was presented and produced by Think Three Media -- a Dallas-based creative communications and media agency that specializes in the unique messaging and amplification of DFW black-owned businesses and its Founders.

The historical event was emceed by award-winning fashion designer Venny Etienne (Levenity and Project Runway's Season 17) featured an array of colorful designs and accessories hailing from 11 local designers (many award-winning) and brands including: Amy Holly Resort, AND-MADE, Creteation, Don Morphy, Energy Check, Ese Azenabor, House of Dasha, Indigo 1745, MEZAI, One Street Sales, and PWR WMN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb9sR_0gIasTzQ00
Legacy West and Legacy Hall's Juneteenth Fashion Show presented by Think Three Media on June 19, 2022. (Plano, TX)Thomas Garza Photography
I am moved beyond words at the success of the Juneteenth Show and thankful to Legacy West and Legacy Hall for their partnership in helping to bring my vision to life," said Leah Frazier, CEO of Think Three Media. There are many cultural elements that are uniquely distinct to the Black experience that will always bring a smile to my face -- whether it's through music, the arts, fashion, entertainment, or our culinary cuisine. I wanted to share many of these things with the community in an effort to celebrate freedom, unity, and to honor the sacrifices of our elders -- including Opal Lee -- and our ancestors. Additionally, putting a spotlight on our incredible Black creatives, designers and artists here in the DFW Metroplex, was undoubtedly the icing on the cake -- and I'm so happy that this event alone brought so many people a little piece of hope and a whole lot of Black Joy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9dl7_0gIasTzQ00
Models hit the runway in the finale walk of the Ese Azenabor and Don Morphy fashion segment at the Juneteenth Fashion Show on June 19, 2022.Thomas Garza Photography

The Juneteenth Fashion Show made history, racking in over 1,500 attendees throughout and surrounding Legacy Hall's Box Garden. The experience was one of the highest attended fashion shows in the DFW metroplex. Local community leaders and fashion enthusiasts gathered at the runway from Julie McCullough (The Pin Show Founder, Veteran Fashion Designer), Dr. Catrina Pullum, Dallas Black Bloggers, Kim Alexander, Celebrity Makeup Artist Erica Smith, Fashion Stylist Courtney Walker, Celebrity Model Anita Hawkins, James Thomas, and many others. Guests enjoyed food and beverages from Legacy Hall, while listening to the latest in Hip-Hop and R&B by DJ Dr. Mack.


"The show was spectacular! It was so inspiring to see the wealth of fashion talent and creativity right here in DFW," said Stephenetta (Isis) Harmon, Owner of MEZAI. "It was also a privilege to be there as a vendor and to introduce my accessories to such a fashionable audience. Everyone was welcoming, supportive, and ready to shop! You couldn't ask for more."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKqPe_0gIasTzQ00
A Juneteenth Fashion Show guest snags new accessories from MEZAI at the Legacy Hall Box Garden vendor area on June 19, 2022. (Plano, TX)Thomas Garza Photography

The show featured numerous surprise elements including a surprise Father's Day tribute to Energy Check designer and new father Le'Nard Meyers, a special Juneteenth message by WRLDFMS Tony Williams, and a DFW Black Creative and Fashion Industry tribute video by Think Three Media. Harrison Blair, President of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, also made an appearance to speak about the importance of supporting black-owned businesses. The experience concluded with a live performance by 5-Time GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist and Entertainer, WRLDFMS Tony Williams, where the crowd sipped, sang and danced the night away.


"My experience in the Juneteenth Fashion Show was absolutely amazing! It was an honor to be a part of such a beautiful moment in DFW and for the culture," said AND-MADE designer, Alexis Daniels. "I absolutely cannot wait for next year to reach even more people and to continue to share the message of Black Excellence."


A special thank you is extended to Louder Experiences, Willie Johnson of J3Productions and Catrina Henderson for making this event not only historical, but a massive success.

# Juneteenth# Plano# Black Designers# Black Fashion# Fashion Show

Leah Frazier is a two-time Emmy award-winning content creator and journalist that has covered local news, entertainment, business, fashion and lifestyle on both the local and national levels for over 10 years. She's the CEO of Think Three Media -- an ADDY award-winning marketing and communications agency that provides creative and innovative solutions for cutting edge brands. Her podcast, PR Yourself with Leah Frazier is a top 100 podcast in the business category and adored all over the world. In addition to being a multi-hyphenate creative, she's passionate about entrepreneurship, startups, women's rights, fashion and more!

Dallas, TX
