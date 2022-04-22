Desoto, TX

Roots Chicken Shak Heads to DeSoto, Chef Tiffany Derry to Debut First-Ever Drive-Thru Location

Leah Frazier

Roots Chicken Shak (Roots), the popular Southern eatery known for duck-fat fried chicken, has announced a new location, settling right in the heart of DeSoto. This will mark the third opening for Roots, but the first-ever, free-standing drive-thru concept for the brand, which has additional locations in Plano and Austin.

Roots Chicken Shak Duck Fat Fried Chicken SandwichUsed Courtesy of: Roots Chicken Shak

Led by Chef Tiffany Derry (Bravo TV's Top Chef, Food Network's Chopped Junior, James Beard Finalist) and her business partner Tom Foley, Esq., the latest Roots restaurant is a strategic partnership with the City of DeSoto, alongside Derry and Foley's hospitality group, T2D Concepts. The Southern comfort sensation is slated to "elevate the community's culinary scene", the City of Desoto announced on its Facebook page April 21st. This latest partnering is fundamental to the city's forthcoming Hampton Road development project.

“When a community serves as the host to a restaurant from T2D Concepts, they’re getting a company committed to nourishing the community and driving justice and opportunity for those who have been historically denied a seat at the table,” declared DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. “Aside from being a talented chef who has satisfied the food cravings of everyone from school children to President Barack Obama, we appreciate the fact that Tiffany -- together with her business partner, Tom -- have tirelessly crusaded for social change and for creating opportunities for women and minorities.”

The DeSoto location will be the first free-standing structure for the restaurant, and still the home of the famous duck-fat fried chicken. Boasting menu items inspired by Derry's Southern upbringing, the community will enjoy everything flavorful from wings and tenders, to salads and sandwiches. Despite the anticipation for its opening, Roots is more than ready for a dazzling DeSoto debut.

Chef Tiffany Derry and Co-Founder of T2D Concepts, Tom FoleyUsed Courtesy of: Roots Chicken Shak

The DeSoto partnership is T2D Concepts’ next actionable step toward achieving its vision of expanding the restaurant’s footprint to bring chef-quality food to underserved areas and ownership opportunities to historically marginalized community members. Founded by Derry and her business partner Tom Foley, T2D Concepts aims to bridge the gender and racial wealth gap in the hospitality industry through the power of good food and its social entrepreneurial business model.

“We founded T2D Concepts to serve great food, deliver great service, spark meaningful conversation, and create community impact and we are thrilled that the City of DeSoto has embraced our mission,” said T2D Co-Founder Tom Foley. “We are honored to be part of DeSoto’s important redevelopment project and look forward to partnering with the Council to create great impact in the community.”

Leah Frazier is a two-time Emmy award-winning content creator and journalist that has covered local news, entertainment, business, fashion and lifestyle on both the local and national levels for over 10 years. She's the CEO of Think Three Media -- an ADDY award-winning marketing and communications agency that provides creative and innovative solutions for cutting edge brands. Her podcast, PR Yourself with Leah Frazier is a top 100 podcast in the business category and adored all over the world. In addition to being a multi-hyphenate creative, she's passionate about entrepreneurship, startups, women's rights, fashion and more!

Dallas, TX
