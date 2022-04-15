Romeo Miller, Bishop T.D. Jakes Chat New Movie 'Wrath' Premiering on Lifetime April 16

Romeo Miller and father Percy "Master P" Miller touched down in Dallas April 13 to promote Romeo's latest film "Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story", premiering on Lifetime April 16. The pair hit the red carpet with actress Monique Coleman (Disney's High School Musical) and "Wrath" executive producers Derrick Williams and Bishop T.D. Jakes, at a private screening hosted at The Potter's House of Dallas.

"Wrath" Screening on April 13. From left to right: Derrick Williams, Monique Coleman, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Romeo Miller, Master P Courtesy of: The Potter's House of Dallas

"As a parent, I love watching Romeo's growth and him taking over the legacy," said Master P, famed music artist and entrepreneurial mogul. "It's a beautiful thing."

Miller co-stars alongside GRAMMY Award® winning songstress Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles Lawson and Antonio Cupo, in this latest edition to the multi-picture anthology depicting the seven deadly sins, airing only on Lifetime.

"Wrath" chronicles the story of single lawyer Chastity Jeffries (Williams) as she weaves in and out of love with her too-good-to-be-true love interest Xavier Collins (Cupo), that's even further complicated by a reunion with her former high school boyfriend Roger Thompkins, played by Romeo Miller. As Xavier's passion for Chastity turns to obsession, then from obsession to wrath, it will be the fight of Chastity's life to ultimately save herself, and others from imminent danger.

"Wrath" movie screening at The Potter's House of Dallas on April 13. Courtesy of: The Potter's House of Dallas

"My character [Roger] is the knight in shining armor -- kind of how I am in real life with my brother and sisters, just being the protector," disclosed actor and co-star of Wrath, Romeo Miller. "He is the balance [for Chastity]. I feel we all have those people in our lives who balance us out, we just have to make sure we keep them in our lives."

The third installment of the multi-picture series, "Wrath", is set to air on Lifetime April 16 at 8pm ET/7pm CT. Although many Hollywood films have centered around the seven deadly sins, both Bishop Jakes and Derrick Williams acknowledge that sprinkling in the element of "redemption", is the key ingredient that cooks up this movie's recipe for success.

"Wrath is relatable because we're not afraid to be edgy, and we're also not afraid to be spiritual," said Bishop T.D. Jakes, New York Times bestselling author and executive producer for Wrath. "When you see the film, you'll see the redemptive quality, rather than just entertainment and lewdness. You will see the human struggle with our emotions and how that plays out on screen."

"Wrath" screening on April 13 at The Potter's House of Dallas. L to R: Derrick Williams, Monique Coleman, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Romeo Miller Courtesy of: The Potter's House of Dallas

The celebrity-clad production follows the successful premiers of "Lust" and "Envy", which previously aired on Lifetime in 2021. Trailing the release of "Wrath" will also be "Greed" starring Monique Coleman, LisaRaye McCoy, Eric Benet, and many others, premiering on April 23.

"We've always been about educating, enlightening and entertaining all at the same time," said Derrick Willams, executive producer of Wrath. "These messages [in these films] are practical applications that people can apply to their everyday life -- but sometimes we have to go beyond the walls of the church. We have found using the medium of entertainment and movies is a great way to accomplish this."

In the words of Bishop Jakes, "We do production with a purpose, and not just for profit -- and that makes the difference."