New TeleHealth Program Brings Primary Children's Pediatric Specialty Care to Mini-Cassia Area

LD Madigan

Thanks to expanding innovative technology, Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital will now have 24/7 access to specialists at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Intermountain Pediatric TeleHealth Consults, a new program from Primary Children's, uses video to connect doctors and nurses at Primary Children’s with Cassia Regional caregivers and patients. It makes it possible for doctors in the emergency room at Cassia Regional to have instant access to pediatric trauma and critical care specialists who can help diagnose complex cases, without having to transfer patients hundreds of miles away for care.

“All children should have access to the best experts in healthcare regardless of where they live,” said Bowen Harris, RN, MBA, nurse administrator at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital. “This technology allows us to bring those experts right into our community when we need them, especially during an emergency.”

The telehealth program can be used in a variety of ways, including provider-to-provider consultations to ask about a certain case, or bringing in a video cart so that specialists at Primary Children’s can see the child and meet with the patient and family directly.

A pediatric telecritical care nurse can also tune in virtually to help answer any questions for the nurses on site who administer the treatment to the child.

The goal is to give children timely access to the best care possible while staying closer to home. By having access to specialists any time of day, Cassia Regional will partner with Primary Children’s to provide excellent care and avoid transfers to other hospitals which can be hours away.

“Pediatric cases can be harder to manage because a child’s body is different from adults, and this ensures that we can speak to highly-trained specialists any time of day,” said Harris.

The pediatric telehealth program is part of Intermountain Healthcare’s “Primary Promise” vision to create the nation’s model health system for children.

Expanding telehealth access is just one part of a multi-faceted plan by Intermountain Healthcare call "Primary Promise." More than $500 million is being invested by Intermountain and community philanthropic support through Intermountain Foundation for children's health initiatives.

“Pediatric TeleHealth allows us to answer the call for any child living in Intermountain West who needs more specialized help,” said Katy Welkie, RN, MBA, CEO of Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health. “Bringing together emergency teams and specialists through telehealth helps kids get the right care, at the right place, at the right time, and puts the Child First and Always in all that we do.”

###

Intermountain Pediatric TeleHealth ConsultsCourtesy, Intermountain Healthcare

Salt Lake City, UT
