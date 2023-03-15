Public and free WiFi in shopping malls, hotels, airports and other public places can get you in trouble Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

While it may seem convenient to connect to wireless Internet at malls, airports, hotels, cafes, or restaurants, you are putting your personal data at risk.

In today's digital age, wireless Internet is available almost everywhere, and the prevalence of public Wi-Fi has given rise to serious security risks. Despite the belief that online logins at hotels are safe, many reputable companies such as Kaspersky or SensePost have been warning for years that public Wi-Fi poses a "major security risk".

It's a common misconception that high-end hotels provide more secure wireless networks than budget motels. In reality, hackers often create fake wireless networks that have similar names to hotel Wi-Fi, and they tend to target popular places.

Hackers know it's pretty easy to confuse people looking for free Wi-Fi. They hope you will choose their fake network while browsing through the available networks.

Once you connect to their network, hackers can easily steal your personal data and sensitive information.

To avoid falling into this trap, it's important to be cautious and only connect to trusted Wi-Fi networks. Always verify the name of the network with the staff before connecting, and avoid using public Wi-Fi to access sensitive information such as banking or personal accounts. With these precautions in place, you can enjoy the convenience of public Wi-Fi without compromising your security.

Unsecured networks

Hackers can very easily take control of a Wi-Fi router, even an official one if it is not configured properly. Then all they have to do is watch your information come to them on their own.

These are situations where scammers give their Wi-Fi network an almost identical name to a real one, hoping you'll click on theirs.

For example, they will change "Library Free WiFI" to "libraryfreewifi" and wait for someone to "catch".

In such cases, you should pay attention to exactly which network you "hooked" on the first time the employees told you the Wi-Fi network, or look for the sign with this information, which is usually posted in a visible place.

Five steps to help you stay safe when using public Wi-Fi networks

STEP 1

I highly recommend that you avoid using public Wi-Fi networks that require any personal information, like your banking details, social security number or home address. It's always better to err on the side of caution and avoid conducting any financial transactions over public Wi-Fi networks or sharing sensitive personal information, including passwords. Remember, sharing such information can put you at great risk of identity theft or other forms of cybercrime. It's important to remain vigilant and always prioritize your online safety and privacy.

STEP 2

Check the network name and compare it with others. Do not join a network in a public place such as an airport or library if the name details are not told to you by an employee or you do not see them clearly posted in the area.

STEP 3

Use secure Internet sites that use the HTTPS protocol, which is a secure version of the HTTP standard. If you do not see the letter "S" do not use that site.

STEP 4

Use an antivirus. Many security and antivirus programs protect you from malware (harmful software) that tries to enter a password into your system so that it can access it more easily. Cybersecurity experts say this over and over, but we'll say it again: always have a firewall turned on and use strong passwords.

STEP 5

Use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN isn't all-powerful, but it will protect you while using public Wi-Fi (even when you're using your private Wi-Fi at home). Think of it as your own private tunnel that takes you from your current location (home, library, airport, McDonald's, Starbucks) to the site you want to visit. A VPN protects the "journey" from your starting location to the Internet site.