East Long Beach gets visit by Multi-Service Center mobile van

MAC van at Los Altos Shopping Center North Photo by Los Altos Center Adjacent Neighborhoods LACAN

The van known as the Mobile Access Center (MAC) arrived in East Long Beach’s Los Altos Center on Monday March 6, 2023.

According to the outreach workers the MAC van first parked in the Los Altos Market Center between the Sears building and the Wells Fargo Building. Early in the morning, Fourth District Councilman Daryl Supernaw visited them and advised them the Los Altos Center North (LACN) was more impacted by the homeless. The MAC van moved across Sterns to the LACN in the center of the parking lot under the shopping centers marquee sign.

The outreach workers said they spoke to a few people and encouraged anyone to tell the homeless that they would return Monday and Thursday mornings to the area. Thursdays they are scheduled to be parked in the Bellflower and 23rd Street area.

The MAC van has been operating in the downtown area since January. According to a tweet last week by Mayor Richardson the MAC as of February 27th, the MAC has” helped 414 people experiencing homelessness” and connected 204 people (49%) to “services” .

The announcement that the MAC would rotate into the Los Altos Village are for 2 days during the week came after Mayor Richardson made a surprise visit to Councilman Daryl Supernaw’s monthly community meeting last week on Tuesday February 28, 2023. At that meeting the Mayor was asked when the MAC would be visiting East Long Beach. Mayor Richardson replied that their were plans to have the MAC rotate around the city.

Three days later on Friday March 3, 2023 the City of Long Beach released a press release with the MAC’s March schedule.

According to media reports, the City of Long Beach has plans to add two more MAC vans for serving around the city.

Councilman Supernaw has the longest running community meetings and weekly newsletters of anyone currently on the City Council. Supernaw’s meetings are held on the last Tuesday of each month. Councilman Supernaw’s District 4 newsletter is emailed every Friday at 1:30 pm. You can sign-up for the newsletter by emailing your request to district4@longbeach.gov.