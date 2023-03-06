Long Beach, CA

East Long Beach gets visit by Multi-Service Center mobile van

LB4D News blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nb8d9_0l9k5Ldz00
MAC van at Los Altos Shopping Center NorthPhoto byLos Altos Center Adjacent Neighborhoods LACAN

The van known as the Mobile Access Center (MAC) arrived in East Long Beach’s Los Altos Center on Monday March 6, 2023.

According to the outreach workers the MAC van first parked in the Los Altos Market Center between the Sears building and the Wells Fargo Building. Early in the morning, Fourth District Councilman Daryl Supernaw visited them and advised them the Los Altos Center North (LACN) was more impacted by the homeless. The MAC van moved across Sterns to the LACN in the center of the parking lot under the shopping centers marquee sign.

The outreach workers said they spoke to a few people and encouraged anyone to tell the homeless that they would return Monday and Thursday mornings to the area. Thursdays they are scheduled to be parked in the Bellflower and 23rd Street area.

The MAC van has been operating in the downtown area since January. According to a tweet last week by Mayor Richardson the MAC as of February 27th, the MAC has” helped 414 people experiencing homelessness” and connected 204 people (49%) to “services” .

The announcement that the MAC would rotate into the Los Altos Village are for 2 days during the week came after Mayor Richardson made a surprise visit to Councilman Daryl Supernaw’s monthly community meeting last week on Tuesday February 28, 2023. At that meeting the Mayor was asked when the MAC would be visiting East Long Beach. Mayor Richardson replied that their were plans to have the MAC rotate around the city.

Three days later on Friday March 3, 2023 the City of Long Beach released a press release with the MAC’s March schedule.

According to media reports, the City of Long Beach has plans to add two more MAC vans for serving around the city.

Councilman Supernaw has the longest running community meetings and weekly newsletters of anyone currently on the City Council. Supernaw’s meetings are held on the last Tuesday of each month. Councilman Supernaw’s District 4 newsletter is emailed every Friday at 1:30 pm. You can sign-up for the newsletter by emailing your request to district4@longbeach.gov.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Independent Long Beach city and neighborhood news from Long Beach's longest runing independent information and news blogs

Long Beach, CA
12 followers

More from LB4D News blog

Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson attends ELB community meeting

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson showed up apparently unannounced at Councilman Supernaw’s East Long Beach 4th District Council monthly meeting on Tuesday night February 28, 2023.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

ELB's Park Tower office building to be converted into dorm-style student housing

Plans have been filed with the City of Long Beach to convert the landmark seven story Park Tower in East Long Beach into student housing. The adaptive reuse of the 119,287 square feet office building is a private development not associated with California State University at Long Beach.

Read full story
1 comments
Long Beach, CA

LBCC to hire Mayor's spouse and CSULB to host international boxing

The Long Beach City College (LBCC) Board of Trustees will vote at their February 22, 2023 meeting on a contact to hire Dr. Nina Richardson as the Interim Director of International Students. Dr. Richardson is the spouse of Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach PD holds town hall meeting about commercial burglaries for business owners

Long Beach PD holds town hall meeting about commercial burglaries for business owners. A hastily called town hall meeting was held by the Long Beach Police Department for East Long Beach business owners who have been victims of the much publicized wave of commercial businesses in Long Beach.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy