ELB's Park Tower office building to be converted into dorm-style student housing

East Long Beach's landmark Park Tower

February 28, 2023

Plans have been filed with the City of Long Beach to convert the landmark seven story Park Tower in East Long Beach into student housing.

The adaptive reuse of the 119,287 square feet office building is a private development not associated with California State University at Long Beach.

The project plans detail converting the office building into 149 dorm-style suites housing 539 students. The existing three-level underground parking will be reconfigured to accommodate 150 bicycles spaces and 364 car spaces.

Built in 1981, the mirrored office tower sits at 5150 Pacific Coast Highway on the triangle intersection of PCH, Clark Ave and Anaheim Streets across from Recreation Park. The intersection is where the Park Estates, Recreation Park, Traffic Circle and Los Altos neighborhoods meet. The building is part of the Zaferia Business Improvement District. The website for the Zaferia Business District lists 45 members at the building.

Park Tower was purchased by Milan Capital Management in 2016 from an overseas investment bank for $26 million. The Public records vaule the building currently at $28 million.

The developer for the Park Tower Student Housing project is Dallas, Texas based Fountain Residential Partners. The firm specializes in residential developments in college and university communities. The company has 19 projects around the country in college and university communities.

Regarding the timeline for the project, Fountain Residential Partners President and CEO Brent Little told LB4D News “We are hoping to begin construction at the end of 2023 or first of 2024, dependent upon the timeline for zoning and entitlement.”

Derek Burnham of Burnham Development is the zoning and entitlement consultant for the project.

According city documents, the project will need several steps to be approved. Those steps include a General Plan Amendment, a Zoning Change, a Conditional Use Permit. and a Site Plan Review: “The General Plan Amendment would change the land use from Community Commercial (CC) to the NSC-M Placetype and a Zone Change would change the zoning district from CCA (HR) to the MU-3 Zoning District to allow the use and density for the proposed use.”

LB4D News also aked if the project would include affordable housing. Mr. Little responded that "The apartments will be leased at markedt rates."

The Long Beach Park Tower project will be Fountain Residential Partners second California project. The first California development for the firm was the Campus Walk community serving Chico State.

At the Campus Walk project in Chico, the apartment units include a kitchen and the occupants are more like roommates. The Park Tower will be dorm-style living. The Park Tower dorm suites will accommodate 1 to 6 people. Each suite has one shared restroom ( plans show just one of the twelve 6 person suites with 2 restrooms).

Each floor in Park Tower will have a common kitchen, common lounge area and private study rooms.

Fountain Residential Partners housing projects are furnished.

The ground floor plans include a main kitchen and dinning hall, laundry facilities, a fitness center, locker rooms and mail center.

The Campus Walk two-bedroom apartments have two beds in each room. Each bed rents for $829 ($829 x 4 = $3316). The Campus Walk four-bedroom apartments have 4 private rooms. Each private bedroom in the 4 bedroom with shared 2 bathrooms rent at $1049 each ($1049 x 4 = $4196). In the 4 bedroom private room and private bath the rate is $1079 ($4316 total).

Long Beach’s Studio One Eleven are the Park Tower project architects. The firm has also re-imagined the Park Tower’s outside spaces.

A wading pool is planned for the existing ground level parking lot on Clark Ave next to the entrance to the underground parking structure. Next to the pool will be a new 728 square foot Pavilion club house. On the other side of the garage entrance will be a flex park area with barbecues and seating.

Northeast of the pool area along PCH will be a fitness turf area. Along Anaheim Street an outdoor patio and outdoor dinning area will be built. The current transit stops will remain located along Anaheim Street