LBCC to hire Mayor's spouse and CSULB to host international boxing

Dr. Nina Richardson Photo by LinkedIn

The Long Beach City College (LBCC) Board of Trustees will vote at their February 22, 2023 meeting on a contact to hire Dr. Nina Richardson as the Interim Director of International Students. Dr. Richardson is the spouse of Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

Richardson earned her masters degree from USC in 2011 and her Doctorate of Educational Leadership in 2021 from the USC Rossier School of Education.

According to Dr. Richardson’s LinkedIn she has been employed by USC Marshall School of Business as an Associate Director of the Business Analytics Program for the past 5 years. Prior to that position she has been employed by USC in other positions for just over seven years.

The LBCC contract is for one-year with a base salary of just under $116,000.

CSULB's Walter Pyramid to showcase international boxing rivalry

Last week it was announced that California State Long Beach’s Walter Pyramid was selected to showcase one of the great international boxing rivalries, Mexico vs. Puerto Rico.

On March 18, 2023 Mexico’s former WBO super middle weight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez faces off against Puerto Rican- American Gabe Rosado.

With a former world title Rameriez is the favorite over Rosado who has never achieved a world championship title. The apparent mis-match has created a lot of buzz in the boxing world.

The two boxers know each other well. Rameriez was Rosado's former sparing partner. This is their first offical match.

The 12-round bout will be stream-cast world-wide by leading sports streamer DAZN. The March 18th date happens to fall on a very controversial day for DAZN subscribers. The service just increased its yearly subscriptions from $99 to $249.99. The subscribers have until March 18th to continue their subscriptions at the new rate.