I Didn’t Buy Grealish To Score Goals – Man City Boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has defended Jack Grealish’s performances for the team since he joined from Aston Villa.

Grealish became the most expensive British player ever when the Premier League champions signed him for £100 million last season.

The 27-year-old was substituted midweek in the Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund because he had little effect on the game.

With Grealish contributing only three goals and three assists so far, it's perhaps understandable that the City boss might look elsewhere for his game-changer.

Grealish has admitted himself that he wants to improve those statistics, which have been used to suggest that his £100 million ($139m) summer move – a British transfer record – has not worked out.

“I think the main [statistics] are the goals and the assists," he said in December. “They are the ones I am trying to work on the most.”

But Guardiola disagrees.

City are different to many teams in that their system needs everyone contributing together and working towards the same objective.

To that end, Guardiola is happy with how the England attacker is playing and says his contribution is similar to the one he was making at Aston Villa.

"Maybe he listened too much to what the people say," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Tuesday's FA Cup clash with Peterborough.

"It's wrong but the statistics are better and he plays quite similar to Aston Villa in terms of ball contact.

"He had the chances against Crystal Palace in 20 minutes to score three goals. It didn't happen but it's going to happen. We didn't buy him to score 45 goals."

Prior to Saturday's Premier League trip to Wolves, Guardiola fought hard for Grealish, claiming that his teammates weren't giving him enough support.

“In the last game, he was the only one up front who made aggressive runs, one against one. But to make assists, he didn’t have his teammates in the box so we left him isolated.

“When he went against the full-back, only Erling (Haaland) was there. (Ilkay) Gundogan was not there, Kevin (De Bruyne) was not there and they should have been. In the first half, we didn’t make any movements to help the players who had the ball and give him possibilities to make it easier,” Guardiola said.



Grealish has scored three goals and provided only three assists across his 28 Premier League appearances for City.

