NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace Standards

The league has given Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine.

Sarver used the N-word at least five times "while relaying the words of others," according to an announcement from the NBA on Tuesday.

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images file)

Sarver was also found to have made "sex-related comments" and remarks on the appearance of female employees, among other instances of unfair behavior.

The investigation is connected to an ESPN story published in November 2021 highlighting allegations of racism and misogyny.

Sarver resisted the thought of a fine and suspension, despite New York-based law firm Wachtell Lipton finding Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies.”

The findings of the league's investigation, published Tuesday, came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic, and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.

In its statement, the NBA, citing a portion of the report, noted that Sarver "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies."

"This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying," it continued.

Despite his use of the n-word and sex-related comments, the NBA states, “the investigation made no finding that Mr. Sarver’s workplace misconduct was motivated by racial or gender-based animus.”

"I accept the consequences of the NBA’s decision. This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate my capacity to learn and grow as we continue to build a working culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued."

The Suns, as an organization, would release their own separate statement.

