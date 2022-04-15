Facing False Sex Crime Allegations: What You Should Know and Do

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

False Allegations Elnur

Sponsored by the Law Office of John E. MacDonald, Inc

You may be wondering what kind of person would make false sex crime allegations. Unfortunately, individuals find themselves in an array of different circumstances that tempt them to make false sex crime allegations. For instance, a highly contested divorce, a child custody battle, an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student, or an employee and employer can lead to these situations.

As a Criminal Defense Attorney I have seen it first hand, and understand how it’s important to know what to do if you’re ever facing false sex crime allegation. Here’s everything you need to know.

Opinion: What should I do if I’m facing false sex crime allegations?

When false accusations of a sex crime occur, it’s critical to take immediate action. Your first action should be contacting a sex crime defense attorney. Remember that time is not on your side when these false accusations occur. Your lawyer needs to investigate the case and the surrounding circumstances immediately. The sooner you call, the more time you have on your side to build a defense.

Secondly, don’t speak to anyone. Be respectful to the police and do not resist arrest. However, remember your right to remain silent. You do not have to answer any of the law enforcement’s questions. Immediately ask to speak to your lawyer and do not respond to anyone unless your lawyer is present.

Lastly, try to give your lawyer as many details as possible about the incident, if you have any. Where did the alleged sex crime take place? When did it happen? Do you remember any witnesses being present? Do you have any recorded correspondence between you and the accuser (e.g., voicemail or text messages)? Even if a detail seems insignificant, it may be more important than you think. Gather as much information as possible and provide it to your sex crime defense attorney.

Do false allegations of a sex crime happen often?

Statistics shows that false accusations can be rare, but they do happen. When they happen, they need to be taken seriously. Most false accusations happen when an alleged victim has an ulterior motive. Maybe they’re trying to win a child custody case, or they’re trying to create a distraction from some other effect of their action. At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter how common false accusations are. If you’ve been falsely accused of a sexual assault, you have the right to defend yourself and be seen as innocent until proven guilty.

Will I go to jail if someone makes false allegations of a sex crime against me?

Time in jail is a penalty for sex crimes. However, remember that your lawyer’s goal is to help you avoid a jail sentence. Working with an experienced sex crime attorney can help you achieve a successful outcome. To build an aggressive case against the false allegations of a sex crime, you need to make sure that your lawyer is contacted immediately.

What are possible defense strategies for false sexual assault accusations?

There are several approaches to build a defense for a false sex crime accusation. Upon contacting your lawyer, they will ask you to provide as many details as possible about the alleged assault. Once your lawyer learns of the circumstances surrounding your case, they will be able to design a specific defense plan.

Some potential defense strategies for false allegations of a sex crime are consent, mistaken identity, or they can provide enough evidence to prove that the accuser is lying. A good defense lawyer will investigate the possible motive behind the false accusation. If there is a clear motive for making the false claim, it can make your case that much stronger.

Can a criminal defense lawyer help me?

Absolutely. Do not attempt to manage false sex crime accusations alone. The punishments and penalties for a sex crime are severe, so these allegations need to be taken seriously. Hiring a criminal defense lawyer with experience in defending sex crimes can benefit you greatly.

An experienced sex crime defense lawyer can conduct their own independent investigation into your case and identify a possible motive that the accuser may have. People typically don’t make a false sex allegation for no reason, so if there is a reason, they’ll be able to discover it and use it against the accuser in court.

A criminal defense lawyer will build the strongest possible defense plan for your case. If there’s a path towards your innocence, a good defense lawyer will be able to find it and execute it properly. A false allegation of a sex crime can seriously damage a person’s personal life and career. It’s important to collect as many resources as possible and work with an experienced attorney.

Opinion: Hire a defense attorney experienced with similar charges

I have defended false sex crime cases in the state of Rhode Island for more than 25 years and I cannot emphasize enough the importance of hiring a defense lawyer with extensive experience defending similar cases is essential for a positive outcome.