Lindsay Clancy: Remains in hospital after allegedly killing kids; talks open up about postpartum psychosis

A 32-year-old mother remains in hospital with severe injuries, as charges hang over her regarding the alleged murders of two of her children and attempted murder of her third, and a nation-wide discussion continues regarding postpartum psychosis, and how it isn’t as rare as it was once thought to be, according to MEAWW.

Lindsay Clancy remains in hospital following Jan. 24, 2023, when within the 25 minutes her husband had left the house, she allegedly strangled their three kids before slitting her throat and jumping from the top story of the home, CBS previously reported.

The five year-old girl, Cora, and three-year-old boy, Dawson, died the same day after being taken to hospital, CBS adds. Seven-month-old son Callen clung to life until the morning of Jan. 27, when he succumbed to the traumatic injuries.

Lindsay currently faces two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, CBS says. She pleaded not guilty in February to the charges, appearing in court via video due to her extensive injuries.

CT Insider received an email from Lindsay’s trauma surgeon, which was shown in court. The surgeon stated that Lindsay’s chances of recovering from severe spinal fractures, and fractures on her ribs and cervical spine, appear grim. It “would make her paraplegic,” he said, and she would have to wear “a collar around her neck.”

Despite reports that Lindsay was close to being ready to leave the hospital, though would still need extensive therapy and rehabilitation, her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, says she is no longer so close to being released, MEAWW says. He previously explained that Lindsay was on 12 different medications in an attempt to treat postpartum psychosis.

“Our society fails miserably in treating women with postpartum depression, or even postpartum psychosis. It’s medicate, medicate, medicate. Throw the pills at you, and then see how it works. If it doesn’t work, increase the dose or decrease the dose, then end up trying another combination of medications,” he said in court last month.

He added: “This was turning her into a zombie... the medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top.”

An important discussion reveals the dark side of motherhood

A 2005 study titled “Child Murder Committed by Severely Mentally Ill Mothers: An Examination of Mothers Found Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity” (Philip Resnick and Susan Hatters Friedman) revealed the first year following a child’s birth is the “highest risk period in a woman’s lifetime for development of a mental illness.”

Resnick and Hatters also found that mothers with depression tended to spend a period of days or weeks contemplating the murder, while psychotic mothers more likely acted on impulse due to delusions or hallucinations accompanied by commands.

Being surrounded by such dark thoughts and impulses can be isolating to mothers, but a Lewis and Bunce study found that it doesn’t come with a lack of red flags. Mothers who committed filicide often voiced concerns to doctors and psychiatrists in the two weeks before the murders, and had previously received treatment or had been in a facility.

Between December 2022 and the first week of January 2023, Lindsay Clancy received treatment after allegedly experiencing suicidal thoughts, according to a previous CBS report. Reddington admitted she is “definitely a danger to herself” after his client’s journals were presented in court, where she diligently documented her actions and thoughts.

Reddington also revealed last month that Lindsay and her husband, Patrick, had visited multiple doctors, begging for help, CBS reported.

“One of the major issues here is the horrific over-medication of drugs that caused homicidal ideation, suicidal ideation,” he said.

The prosecution argued that her journal entries showed she knew what she was doing and that she premeditated the murders, CBS reported. She allegedly asked Patrick to pick up prescriptions for the kids at CVS Pharmacy and a food order from ThreeV restaurant in Plymouth. Prosecutors further allege that she researched how long the trip would take to confirm how long she would be alone with the children.

Patrick discovered Lindsay outside in the yard when he returned home, and then found the kids in the basement after his wife allegedly strangled them with exercise bands, CBS says. Lindsay had called Patrick in the previous days to tell him she “heard a voice and had ‘a moment’ of psychosis” in the form of a man’s voice instructing her to kill the kids and herself because it “was her last chance.”

The US Sun spoke to Dr. Kaeni, a board member for Postpartum Support International, who said that experiencing postpartum psychosis isn’t as “rare as you would think.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, postpartum psychosis typically begins within the first week following the child’s birth. These symptoms are more severe than the depression counterpart, including disorientation, obsessive thoughts about the baby, hallucinations or delusions, sleep disturbance, excessive energy or agitation, paranoia, and attempts to harm herself and the baby.

An article by Dr. McKee, a clinical professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, backs up Dr. Kaeni’s remark on deathpenaltyinfo.org, citing “a report that up to 75 percent of mothers who murdered their children had psychiatric symptoms before the killing, and up to 40 percent had been seen by a psychiatrist shortly before the killing.”

“There are a lot of people who are suffering through this,” Dr. Kaeni told the US Sun, citing a statistic that one in 2000 pregnant women experience psychosis. She added, however, that only about four percent of those women commit filicide.

Dr. Kaeni also explains to the US Sun that a mother suffering from postpartum psychosis could experience manic episodes, during which time they would appear fine and functional to those around them. But, she adds, the signs could still linger.

“Right away, a red flag is how much they're sleeping,” Dr. Kaeni said. “Anybody who's really only sleeping two hours a night is going to have mental changes and nobody can be their normal self and feel their normal self with just two hours.”

Dr. Kaeni also told the US Sun that the person experiencing postpartum psychosis may not appear mentally present when talked to, and might string together words “that don't necessarily go together.” They may also think they can do things they aren’t able to, or experiencing auditory or visual hallucinations.

WebMD adds that hallucinations can be accompanied by delusions, beliefs that don’t fall in line with one’s culture and make no sense to others. The person may believe they are being controlled by outside forces. Psychotic episodes can last from a few hours up to a few days. Dr. Kaeni told the US Sun that such episodes can even last for mere minutes, and that women experiencing postpartum psychosis can slip in and out of episodes within those minutes.

“And it is a condition that in many cases can make people have a complete break with reality and be responding to internal processes like hallucinations or delusions that tell them to do things they otherwise would never do,” Dr. Kaeni said.

Reddington said that his client had acted like a “zombie” in the weeks leading up to the childrens’ deaths, the US Sun states.

The conflicts in behavior have caused both sides of the courtroom to argue whether the alleged murders were premeditated or not; a conflict Dr. Kaeni calls a “cruel trick” that leaves the person unable to remember what happened or what they did during the psychotic episode.

Dr. Kaeni added that anyone suffering from a mental health issues needs family support, and that detecting early signs can make all the difference, the US Sun reports.

“That can be incredibly important in catching things earlier because a family member can notice potentially even before a postpartum person can,” she said.

Lindsay Clancy is due back in court on May 2, MEAWW reports.