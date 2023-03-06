Lindsay Clancy: Remains in hospital after allegedly killing kids; talks open up about postpartum psychosis

Lavinia Thompson

A 32-year-old mother remains in hospital with severe injuries, as charges hang over her regarding the alleged murders of two of her children and attempted murder of her third, and a nation-wide discussion continues regarding postpartum psychosis, and how it isn’t as rare as it was once thought to be, according to MEAWW.

Lindsay Clancy remains in hospital following Jan. 24, 2023, when within the 25 minutes her husband had left the house, she allegedly strangled their three kids before slitting her throat and jumping from the top story of the home, CBS previously reported.

The five year-old girl, Cora, and three-year-old boy, Dawson, died the same day after being taken to hospital, CBS adds. Seven-month-old son Callen clung to life until the morning of Jan. 27, when he succumbed to the traumatic injuries.

Lindsay currently faces two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, CBS says. She pleaded not guilty in February to the charges, appearing in court via video due to her extensive injuries.

CT Insider received an email from Lindsay’s trauma surgeon, which was shown in court. The surgeon stated that Lindsay’s chances of recovering from severe spinal fractures, and fractures on her ribs and cervical spine, appear grim. It “would make her paraplegic,” he said, and she would have to wear “a collar around her neck.”

Despite reports that Lindsay was close to being ready to leave the hospital, though would still need extensive therapy and rehabilitation, her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, says she is no longer so close to being released, MEAWW says. He previously explained that Lindsay was on 12 different medications in an attempt to treat postpartum psychosis.

“Our society fails miserably in treating women with postpartum depression, or even postpartum psychosis. It’s medicate, medicate, medicate. Throw the pills at you, and then see how it works. If it doesn’t work, increase the dose or decrease the dose, then end up trying another combination of medications,” he said in court last month.

He added: “This was turning her into a zombie... the medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rSVS_0l8kFmbe00
Lindsay and Patrick Clancy and two of their kidsPhoto byThe Daily Mail via Facebook

An important discussion reveals the dark side of motherhood

A 2005 study titled “Child Murder Committed by Severely Mentally Ill Mothers: An Examination of Mothers Found Not Guilty By Reason of Insanity” (Philip Resnick and Susan Hatters Friedman) revealed the first year following a child’s birth is the “highest risk period in a woman’s lifetime for development of a mental illness.”

Resnick and Hatters also found that mothers with depression tended to spend a period of days or weeks contemplating the murder, while psychotic mothers more likely acted on impulse due to delusions or hallucinations accompanied by commands.

Being surrounded by such dark thoughts and impulses can be isolating to mothers, but a Lewis and Bunce study found that it doesn’t come with a lack of red flags. Mothers who committed filicide often voiced concerns to doctors and psychiatrists in the two weeks before the murders, and had previously received treatment or had been in a facility.

Between December 2022 and the first week of January 2023, Lindsay Clancy received treatment after allegedly experiencing suicidal thoughts, according to a previous CBS report. Reddington admitted she is “definitely a danger to herself” after his client’s journals were presented in court, where she diligently documented her actions and thoughts.

Reddington also revealed last month that Lindsay and her husband, Patrick, had visited multiple doctors, begging for help, CBS reported.

“One of the major issues here is the horrific over-medication of drugs that caused homicidal ideation, suicidal ideation,” he said.

The prosecution argued that her journal entries showed she knew what she was doing and that she premeditated the murders, CBS reported. She allegedly asked Patrick to pick up prescriptions for the kids at CVS Pharmacy and a food order from ThreeV restaurant in Plymouth. Prosecutors further allege that she researched how long the trip would take to confirm how long she would be alone with the children.

Patrick discovered Lindsay outside in the yard when he returned home, and then found the kids in the basement after his wife allegedly strangled them with exercise bands, CBS says. Lindsay had called Patrick in the previous days to tell him she “heard a voice and had ‘a moment’ of psychosis” in the form of a man’s voice instructing her to kill the kids and herself because it “was her last chance.”

The US Sun spoke to Dr. Kaeni, a board member for Postpartum Support International, who said that experiencing postpartum psychosis isn’t as “rare as you would think.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, postpartum psychosis typically begins within the first week following the child’s birth. These symptoms are more severe than the depression counterpart, including disorientation, obsessive thoughts about the baby, hallucinations or delusions, sleep disturbance, excessive energy or agitation, paranoia, and attempts to harm herself and the baby.

An article by Dr. McKee, a clinical professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, backs up Dr. Kaeni’s remark on deathpenaltyinfo.org, citing “a report that up to 75 percent of mothers who murdered their children had psychiatric symptoms before the killing, and up to 40 percent had been seen by a psychiatrist shortly before the killing.”

“There are a lot of people who are suffering through this,” Dr. Kaeni told the US Sun, citing a statistic that one in 2000 pregnant women experience psychosis. She added, however, that only about four percent of those women commit filicide.

Dr. Kaeni also explains to the US Sun that a mother suffering from postpartum psychosis could experience manic episodes, during which time they would appear fine and functional to those around them. But, she adds, the signs could still linger.

“Right away, a red flag is how much they're sleeping,” Dr. Kaeni said. “Anybody who's really only sleeping two hours a night is going to have mental changes and nobody can be their normal self and feel their normal self with just two hours.”

Dr. Kaeni also told the US Sun that the person experiencing postpartum psychosis may not appear mentally present when talked to, and might string together words “that don't necessarily go together.” They may also think they can do things they aren’t able to, or experiencing auditory or visual hallucinations.

WebMD adds that hallucinations can be accompanied by delusions, beliefs that don’t fall in line with one’s culture and make no sense to others. The person may believe they are being controlled by outside forces. Psychotic episodes can last from a few hours up to a few days. Dr. Kaeni told the US Sun that such episodes can even last for mere minutes, and that women experiencing postpartum psychosis can slip in and out of episodes within those minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvZjV_0l8kFmbe00
Photo byImage by Pexels from Pixabay

“And it is a condition that in many cases can make people have a complete break with reality and be responding to internal processes like hallucinations or delusions that tell them to do things they otherwise would never do,” Dr. Kaeni said.

Reddington said that his client had acted like a “zombie” in the weeks leading up to the childrens’ deaths, the US Sun states.

The conflicts in behavior have caused both sides of the courtroom to argue whether the alleged murders were premeditated or not; a conflict Dr. Kaeni calls a “cruel trick” that leaves the person unable to remember what happened or what they did during the psychotic episode.

Dr. Kaeni added that anyone suffering from a mental health issues needs family support, and that detecting early signs can make all the difference, the US Sun reports.

“That can be incredibly important in catching things earlier because a family member can notice potentially even before a postpartum person can,” she said.

Lindsay Clancy is due back in court on May 2, MEAWW reports.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# Lindsay Clancy# filicide# murdere

Comments / 29

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
4K followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Gainesville, GA

Tabitha Zeldia Wood: trial beginning for woman accused of killing fiance and living with his body

The trial begins soon for a 46-year-old woman accused of murdering her elderly fiance and living with the body for months afterwards, according to the Gainesville Times. Tabitha Zeldia Wood was arrested on June 9, 2022, two months after police conducted a welfare check on 82-year-old Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., discovering his body in the home, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said last year. Warrants obtained by the Times revealed that Kramer was hit with a blunt object on his chest and neck. An autopsy determined his cause of death to be from blunt force trauma and sharp force trauma.

Read full story
1 comments
Eaton, OH

Heidi Matheny: Changes “not guilty” plea to “guilty” in drowning death of her grandmother

The Eaton, Ohio women who pleaded not guilty in December to drowning her elderly grandmother has changed her plea to guilty, according to a WHIO report. Heidi Matheny, 35, walked into a sheriff’s office on Nov. 15, 2022, and confessed to drowning 93-year-old Alice Matheny, WHIO previously reported. Heidi told police that she went up behind the elderly woman and dunked her head into the kitchen sink “until she stopped blowing bubbles.” To ensure her grandmother was dead, Heidi moved her to the bathtub she filled to hold her under water for another 15 minutes before simply leaving the body.

Read full story
Dothan, AL

Sheena Marie Thurman: Indictment comes down for woman accused of murdering missing couple

After being arrested and charged last July for two murders in two separate counties, a Bonifay, Florida woman has now been indicted by a grand jury and will face trial for allegedly killing a couple, according to a WDHN report.

Read full story

Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist facing charges in second murder case

It’s taken twenty years for murder charges to catch up to Jennifer Anne Hall, but a criminal complaint obtained by Law and Crime reveals that new charges have been filed for a second murder Hall is accused of committing.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Julissa Thaler: Sentenced to life after listening to emotional victim impact statements from murdered son’s family

The woman convicted of shooting her 6-year-old son to death last year will spend the rest of her life in prison with no chance of parole, according to KARE11. Julissa Thaler sat through victim impact statements read out by Eli’s stepmother and his aunt before Judge Jay Quam handed down the mandatory life sentence which accompanies a first-degree murder conviction by default in Minnesota, KARE11 reports. A jury deliberated for two hours on Feb. 8, 2023 before declaring the mother guilty of first and second-degree murder of her son, Eli Hart.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Viktoria Nasyrova: Russian woman poisons look-a-like beautician to steal her identity

A conviction has come down for a Russian woman accused of poisoning her look-a-like beautician’s cheesecake in an attempt to rob her and steal her identity, according to a statement by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Read full story
1 comments

Lindsay Clancy: Enters not guilty plea as letters of support flow in from friends and colleagues

The 32-year-old mother accused of strangling her three kids has pleaded not guilty, while the defense and prosecution paint conflicting pictures of a woman who potentially got lost in the throes of severe mental illness, according to People Magazine.

Read full story

Julissa Thaler: Convicted of first-degree murder in shooting death of six-year-old son

Two days after a former boyfriend testified about the harrowing night before her 6-year-old son’s body was discovered in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop, Julissa Thaler was found guilty of first-degree murder for the boy’s death, CBS reports.

Read full story
Pineville, MO

Amber Waterman: arraignment delayed again for woman accused of kidnapping and murdering pregnant woman to steal baby

Another delay has prevented the arraignment hearing of a Pineville, Missouri woman accused of kidnapping and murdering a pregnant woman with the intention of stealing the baby, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Read full story
15 comments
Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"

Lindsay Clancy will have a visit with a forensic psychiatrist in her hospital room to be evaluated in the aftermath of allegedly strangling to death her three children in her Duxbury home, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new details

A New York City Instagram model was arraigned for the second-degree murder of her father and second-degree attempted murder of her younger sister in what prosecutors now claim was an argument over a laptop, according to NBC.

Read full story
69 comments
Hennepin County, MN

Julissa Thaler: Prosecutors assure “horrid” photos won’t be shown; Tory Hart testifies after opening statements

Jurors and the prosecution are already treading lightly on what is likely to be an emotional trial against a woman accused of the shooting death of her 6-year-old son last May, the Star Tribune reports.

Read full story
172 comments
Kansas City, MO

Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this month

A Kansas City mother who allegedly lived with the body of her deceased toddler among a cluttered, debris-littered apartment will be arraigned on charges regarding the child’s death this month, according to a Fox4 report.

Read full story
3 comments
Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statement

Despite living through the first days after discovering his wife after her suicide attempt and losing all three of his children who she is accused of murdering, Patrick Clancy says he forgives Lindsay and asks others to do the same, according to a statement posted to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth County, MA

Lindsay Clancy: her third child dies in hospital amid grief and reports of mother’s mental health struggles

Three days after his siblings were allegedly killed by their mother, seven-month-old Callen Clancy died in a Boston area hospital, according to a Daily Mail report. Callen’s five-year-old sister, Cora, and three-year-old brother, Dawson, didn’t survive the alleged attack by their mother in which she is accused of strangling the children before jumping from the top story of the family home, the Mail previously reported.

Read full story
64 comments
Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attempt

Patrick Clancy returned to his Duxbury, Massachusetts home on Jan. 24, 2023 to an unfathomable scene, and he didn’t even know the worst of it when he called 911 to report his wife had attempted suicide by jumping out of the top window of their home, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Read full story
50 comments
Montgomery County, PA

Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motive

When Justin Beck arrived at his parents’ home on Jan. 17, 2023, he intended to check up on them as he hadn’t seen or heard from them in a week - but he instead encountered a grizzly and unfathomable scene, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
3 comments
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud case

A mother-daughter team who previously ran a funeral home and organ donor service convicted of mail fraud plan to appeal their sentences imposed on them at the start of January 2023, according to the Montrose Daily Press.

Read full story

Amanda Chapin: after accusations she poisoned her new husband, Chapin makes court appearance

The woman accused of trying to poison her new husband to death was in court earlier last week, and new details have emerged about what the victim’s family call a “stormy” marriage, according to the Monroe Times.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy