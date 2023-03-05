Heidi Matheny: Changes “not guilty” plea to “guilty” in drowning death of her grandmother

The Eaton, Ohio women who pleaded not guilty in December to drowning her elderly grandmother has changed her plea to guilty, according to a WHIO report.

Heidi Matheny, 35, walked into a sheriff’s office on Nov. 15, 2022, and confessed to drowning 93-year-old Alice Matheny, WHIO previously reported. Heidi told police that she went up behind the elderly woman and dunked her head into the kitchen sink “until she stopped blowing bubbles.” To ensure her grandmother was dead, Heidi moved her to the bathtub she filled to hold her under water for another 15 minutes before simply leaving the body.

Heidi Matheny Photo by Preble County Jail

When police asked Heidi about events leading up the murder, she told them: “nothing special, it was a day like any other day,” WHIO says, citing a police report.

Yet a previous WDTN report stated that at a doctor’s appointment the day before, Matheny learned that her grandmother required a nursing home. A police report adds that Matheny admitted she couldn’t afford a nursing home for her grandmother, and insurance wouldn’t cover the costs.

Despite her confession, Heidi’s defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf on Dec. 9, 2022, WHIO says. Court records showed that she submitted a a written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. She faced a competency evaluation that month to determine if she held the mental competence to face a trial and understand the legal process. In January, she was declared competent to stand trial.

Now, WHIO reports that Heidi changed her plea to guilty on March 3 during a court appearance. She faces 15 years in prison, and will be sentenced on March 15.