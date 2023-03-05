Sheena Marie Thurman: Indictment comes down for woman accused of murdering missing couple

After being arrested and charged last July for two murders in two separate counties, a Bonifay, Florida woman has now been indicted by a grand jury and will face trial for allegedly killing a couple, according to a WDHN report.

The indictment came down on Feb. 28, 2023 against 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman for the murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, WDHN says.

Sheena Marie Thurman Photo by Dothan Police Department

A statement from the Dothan Police Department (DPD) last year explained how family members told police that Terry and Bell hadn’t been seen or heard from since July 8, 2022. The missing persons report was filed on July 11. The couple left the Adams Inn motel on Montgomery Highway where they were staying in Dothan, Alabama that afternoon.

“At the time, it appeared they left of their own free will,” the statement reads.

The DPD issued a “lookout” for them and their red SUV, though several days went by with no leads, the statement continues.

On July 28, the DPD received a tip that led to a joint investigation with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, and to a property on Long Bay Road in Bonifay, the statement says. They executed a search warrant and brought in cadaver dogs, who indicated the presence of human remains on the property. During excavation, two human bodies were found, later determined to be those of Shauna Terry and Damien Bell.

Another search warrant was executed on July 29 at a residence in the 600 block of Dutch Street in Dothan, under suspicion that one of the murders possibly occurred there, the statement says. Sheena Marie Thurman was subsequently arrested for one murder charge in Holmes County and another murder charge in Dothan.

A string of arrests followed, one suspect still on the loose

On August 4, 2022, Dothan police arrested 37-year-old David Allen Bastian of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, WDHN reports. He has been charged with one count of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

David Allen Bastian Photo by Dothan Police Department

Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan was the third suspect in the case, WDHN says. Police arrested him on August 7 and charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. Parks is being held in the Houston County Jail on a combined bail of $70,000 for the corpse abuse and first-degree kidnapping charges, though is being held without bond on the capital murder-kidnapping charge.

Joshua Deavours Parks Photo by Dothan Police Department

Almost two months after the murders, two women were arrested and charged in late September, WDHN says. Quantashia Johnson, 27, of Dothan, and 26-year-old Cathleen Harvis, of Enterprise face one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree. Each woman is being held on a $15,000 bond. They are accused of providing housing and vehicles for the other suspects in the case, MacAuther Hawkins and DeVante Laquae Williams.

Cathleen Harris Photo by Dothan Police Department

Quantashia Johnson Photo by Dothan Police Department

On October 4, police located and arrested Williams, 32, charging her with capital murder, kidnapping in the first degree, and abuse of a corpse. She is being held with no bond.

Williams was arrested alongside 33-year-old Cherral Willis at the same residence on the 700 block of Third Avenue in Dothan, WDHN says. Police accuse Willis of helping Williams evade capture, and charged her with hindering prosecution in the first degree.

MacAuther Hawkins remained at large as of October 4, 2022, and no reports have stated whether he’s been arrested yet, WDHN states. Tips, including anonymous ones, can be given by calling the Dothan Police at (334) 615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at (334) 793-3000.