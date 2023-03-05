Dothan, AL

Sheena Marie Thurman: Indictment comes down for woman accused of murdering missing couple

Lavinia Thompson

After being arrested and charged last July for two murders in two separate counties, a Bonifay, Florida woman has now been indicted by a grand jury and will face trial for allegedly killing a couple, according to a WDHN report.

The indictment came down on Feb. 28, 2023 against 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman for the murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, WDHN says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gy1Y8_0l8YdYzS00
Sheena Marie ThurmanPhoto byDothan Police Department

A statement from the Dothan Police Department (DPD) last year explained how family members told police that Terry and Bell hadn’t been seen or heard from since July 8, 2022. The missing persons report was filed on July 11. The couple left the Adams Inn motel on Montgomery Highway where they were staying in Dothan, Alabama that afternoon.

“At the time, it appeared they left of their own free will,” the statement reads.

The DPD issued a “lookout” for them and their red SUV, though several days went by with no leads, the statement continues.

On July 28, the DPD received a tip that led to a joint investigation with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, and to a property on Long Bay Road in Bonifay, the statement says. They executed a search warrant and brought in cadaver dogs, who indicated the presence of human remains on the property. During excavation, two human bodies were found, later determined to be those of Shauna Terry and Damien Bell.

Another search warrant was executed on July 29 at a residence in the 600 block of Dutch Street in Dothan, under suspicion that one of the murders possibly occurred there, the statement says. Sheena Marie Thurman was subsequently arrested for one murder charge in Holmes County and another murder charge in Dothan.

A string of arrests followed, one suspect still on the loose

On August 4, 2022, Dothan police arrested 37-year-old David Allen Bastian of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, WDHN reports. He has been charged with one count of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHfKP_0l8YdYzS00
David Allen BastianPhoto byDothan Police Department

Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan was the third suspect in the case, WDHN says. Police arrested him on August 7 and charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. Parks is being held in the Houston County Jail on a combined bail of $70,000 for the corpse abuse and first-degree kidnapping charges, though is being held without bond on the capital murder-kidnapping charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8hsI_0l8YdYzS00
Joshua Deavours ParksPhoto byDothan Police Department

Almost two months after the murders, two women were arrested and charged in late September, WDHN says. Quantashia Johnson, 27, of Dothan, and 26-year-old Cathleen Harvis, of Enterprise face one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree. Each woman is being held on a $15,000 bond. They are accused of providing housing and vehicles for the other suspects in the case, MacAuther Hawkins and DeVante Laquae Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCHib_0l8YdYzS00
Cathleen HarrisPhoto byDothan Police Department

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdTad_0l8YdYzS00
Quantashia JohnsonPhoto byDothan Police Department

On October 4, police located and arrested Williams, 32, charging her with capital murder, kidnapping in the first degree, and abuse of a corpse. She is being held with no bond.

Williams was arrested alongside 33-year-old Cherral Willis at the same residence on the 700 block of Third Avenue in Dothan, WDHN says. Police accuse Willis of helping Williams evade capture, and charged her with hindering prosecution in the first degree.

MacAuther Hawkins remained at large as of October 4, 2022, and no reports have stated whether he’s been arrested yet, WDHN states. Tips, including anonymous ones, can be given by calling the Dothan Police at (334) 615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at (334) 793-3000.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sheena Marie Thurman# murder# missing persons

Comments / 0

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
4K followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Lindsay Clancy: Remains in hospital after allegedly killing kids; talks open up about postpartum psychosis

A 32-year-old mother remains in hospital with severe injuries, as charges hang over her regarding the alleged murders of two of her children and attempted murder of her third, and a nation-wide discussion continues regarding postpartum psychosis, and how it isn’t as rare as it was once thought to be, according to MEAWW.

Read full story
29 comments
Gainesville, GA

Tabitha Zeldia Wood: trial beginning for woman accused of killing fiance and living with his body

The trial begins soon for a 46-year-old woman accused of murdering her elderly fiance and living with the body for months afterwards, according to the Gainesville Times. Tabitha Zeldia Wood was arrested on June 9, 2022, two months after police conducted a welfare check on 82-year-old Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., discovering his body in the home, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said last year. Warrants obtained by the Times revealed that Kramer was hit with a blunt object on his chest and neck. An autopsy determined his cause of death to be from blunt force trauma and sharp force trauma.

Read full story
1 comments
Eaton, OH

Heidi Matheny: Changes “not guilty” plea to “guilty” in drowning death of her grandmother

The Eaton, Ohio women who pleaded not guilty in December to drowning her elderly grandmother has changed her plea to guilty, according to a WHIO report. Heidi Matheny, 35, walked into a sheriff’s office on Nov. 15, 2022, and confessed to drowning 93-year-old Alice Matheny, WHIO previously reported. Heidi told police that she went up behind the elderly woman and dunked her head into the kitchen sink “until she stopped blowing bubbles.” To ensure her grandmother was dead, Heidi moved her to the bathtub she filled to hold her under water for another 15 minutes before simply leaving the body.

Read full story

Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist facing charges in second murder case

It’s taken twenty years for murder charges to catch up to Jennifer Anne Hall, but a criminal complaint obtained by Law and Crime reveals that new charges have been filed for a second murder Hall is accused of committing.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Julissa Thaler: Sentenced to life after listening to emotional victim impact statements from murdered son’s family

The woman convicted of shooting her 6-year-old son to death last year will spend the rest of her life in prison with no chance of parole, according to KARE11. Julissa Thaler sat through victim impact statements read out by Eli’s stepmother and his aunt before Judge Jay Quam handed down the mandatory life sentence which accompanies a first-degree murder conviction by default in Minnesota, KARE11 reports. A jury deliberated for two hours on Feb. 8, 2023 before declaring the mother guilty of first and second-degree murder of her son, Eli Hart.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Viktoria Nasyrova: Russian woman poisons look-a-like beautician to steal her identity

A conviction has come down for a Russian woman accused of poisoning her look-a-like beautician’s cheesecake in an attempt to rob her and steal her identity, according to a statement by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Read full story
1 comments

Lindsay Clancy: Enters not guilty plea as letters of support flow in from friends and colleagues

The 32-year-old mother accused of strangling her three kids has pleaded not guilty, while the defense and prosecution paint conflicting pictures of a woman who potentially got lost in the throes of severe mental illness, according to People Magazine.

Read full story

Julissa Thaler: Convicted of first-degree murder in shooting death of six-year-old son

Two days after a former boyfriend testified about the harrowing night before her 6-year-old son’s body was discovered in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop, Julissa Thaler was found guilty of first-degree murder for the boy’s death, CBS reports.

Read full story
Pineville, MO

Amber Waterman: arraignment delayed again for woman accused of kidnapping and murdering pregnant woman to steal baby

Another delay has prevented the arraignment hearing of a Pineville, Missouri woman accused of kidnapping and murdering a pregnant woman with the intention of stealing the baby, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Read full story
15 comments
Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"

Lindsay Clancy will have a visit with a forensic psychiatrist in her hospital room to be evaluated in the aftermath of allegedly strangling to death her three children in her Duxbury home, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new details

A New York City Instagram model was arraigned for the second-degree murder of her father and second-degree attempted murder of her younger sister in what prosecutors now claim was an argument over a laptop, according to NBC.

Read full story
69 comments
Hennepin County, MN

Julissa Thaler: Prosecutors assure “horrid” photos won’t be shown; Tory Hart testifies after opening statements

Jurors and the prosecution are already treading lightly on what is likely to be an emotional trial against a woman accused of the shooting death of her 6-year-old son last May, the Star Tribune reports.

Read full story
172 comments
Kansas City, MO

Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this month

A Kansas City mother who allegedly lived with the body of her deceased toddler among a cluttered, debris-littered apartment will be arraigned on charges regarding the child’s death this month, according to a Fox4 report.

Read full story
3 comments
Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statement

Despite living through the first days after discovering his wife after her suicide attempt and losing all three of his children who she is accused of murdering, Patrick Clancy says he forgives Lindsay and asks others to do the same, according to a statement posted to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth County, MA

Lindsay Clancy: her third child dies in hospital amid grief and reports of mother’s mental health struggles

Three days after his siblings were allegedly killed by their mother, seven-month-old Callen Clancy died in a Boston area hospital, according to a Daily Mail report. Callen’s five-year-old sister, Cora, and three-year-old brother, Dawson, didn’t survive the alleged attack by their mother in which she is accused of strangling the children before jumping from the top story of the family home, the Mail previously reported.

Read full story
64 comments
Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attempt

Patrick Clancy returned to his Duxbury, Massachusetts home on Jan. 24, 2023 to an unfathomable scene, and he didn’t even know the worst of it when he called 911 to report his wife had attempted suicide by jumping out of the top window of their home, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Read full story
50 comments
Montgomery County, PA

Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motive

When Justin Beck arrived at his parents’ home on Jan. 17, 2023, he intended to check up on them as he hadn’t seen or heard from them in a week - but he instead encountered a grizzly and unfathomable scene, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
3 comments
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud case

A mother-daughter team who previously ran a funeral home and organ donor service convicted of mail fraud plan to appeal their sentences imposed on them at the start of January 2023, according to the Montrose Daily Press.

Read full story

Amanda Chapin: after accusations she poisoned her new husband, Chapin makes court appearance

The woman accused of trying to poison her new husband to death was in court earlier last week, and new details have emerged about what the victim’s family call a “stormy” marriage, according to the Monroe Times.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy