Julissa Thaler: Sentenced to life after listening to emotional victim impact statements from murdered son’s family

The woman convicted of shooting her 6-year-old son to death last year will spend the rest of her life in prison with no chance of parole, according to KARE11.

Julissa Thaler sat through victim impact statements read out by Eli’s stepmother and his aunt before Judge Jay Quam handed down the mandatory life sentence which accompanies a first-degree murder conviction by default in Minnesota, KARE11 reports. A jury deliberated for two hours on Feb. 8, 2023 before declaring the mother guilty of first and second-degree murder of her son, Eli Hart.

Julissa Thaler Photo by Hennepin County Jail

Eli’s aunt, Nikita Kronberg, fostered him when he was removed from Thaler’s care in early 2021, People Magazine previously reported. Eli’s father, Tory Hart, was permitted unsupervised visits with Eli during that time. Kronberg posted on the family’s GoFundMe page that the father and son became close in that period.

The bond would be broken, however, when Thaler got Eli back for a home trial, then obtaining full custody in May 2022, despite Tory giving full accounts of Thaler’s alleged financial and mental instability to the courts, KARE11 previously reported.

Eli’s stepmother, Josie Josephine, described the relationship between Eli and his father in her statement to the court, KARE 11 says.

“You could see the love and bonding shared every second they were together. Nothing will ever be the same. The pain will never go away,” she said, with Tory by her side, though he didn’t speak.

Kronberg told the court that Eli became more of a son to her than a nephew in the time she fostered him, KARE 11 reports, and how he was like a brother to her own two sons.

“Eli meant the world to so many people. He was so kind and so amazing. Always had a smile on his face,” Kronberg said.

Tory and Eli Hart Photo by Family's GoFundMe page

She went on to tell the court about how her son’s devastation over losing Eli made him not want to go to school anymore since his cousin would no longer be there, KARE 11 says. Kronberg expressed feelings of guilt over being unable to save Eli from his own mother.

“To this day, I blame myself for not saving Eli when I was fostering him. I should have documented things better, taken pictures or video of Eli and any encounters I had with this monster (Thaler),” she said. “How could someone do such an evil thing to an amazing, loving kid?”

After concluding her statement, Judge Quam spoke to Kronberg.

“You realize it wasn't your fault... it wasn't your fault at all. So the sooner you let go of that, the sooner you can appreciate all the time you did have with Eli. Thank you for what you did.. for Eli… you made his life better,” Judge Quam said.

Thaler had few words for the courtroom after victim impact statements finished.

“I'm innocent, fu** you all, you're garbage,” she said.

Judge Quam retorted to her outburst before sentencing her to life behind bars.

Josie Josephine used her chance to speak with KARE 11 after the hearing to direct attention to the memorial playground the family hopes to build at Surfside Beach in Eli’s name. Those interested in donating can do so via the family’s GoFundMe page. A statement from the family thanked those involved with Thaler’s conviction:

“On behalf of Eli’s family, Tory Hart would like to thank the jury, the court, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and justice partners for their good work,” it read. “This is a tragic and heartbreaking event that could have been avoided if Eli had never been returned to a dangerous home.”