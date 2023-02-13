Julissa Thaler: Convicted of first-degree murder in shooting death of six-year-old son

Two days after a former boyfriend testified about the harrowing night before her 6-year-old son’s body was discovered in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop, Julissa Thaler was found guilty of first-degree murder for the boy’s death, CBS reports.

The jury deliberated for two hours before delivering the verdict on Feb. 9, 2023, CBS says. Julissa Thaler, 29, will spend the rest of her life in prison for shooting her son, Eli Hart, up to nine times in the backseat of her car after a long, drawn-out custody battle with Eli’s father, Tory Hart.

She was pulled over on May 20, 2022 for a shattered back window and driving on a bare rim, the Star Tribune reported last year. When police spotted blood in the car, they searched it and found Eli’s body in the trunk, along with a shotgun.

Eli Hart Photo by CBS

Thaler’s former boyfriend, Robert Pikkarainen, testified on Feb. 7, 2023, that he and Thaler reconnected in 2022 after knowing each other in high school, according to a KARE11 report. They would get together to use drugs, he told the court.

Pikkarainen testified that on May 19, 2022, the day before the murder, he went along with Thaler to pick Eli up from school, KARE11 says. He said he spent the evening at Thaler’s apartment with her and Eli. They had pizza, played with kittens, and were going to play Xbox.

KARE11 reports that he became emotional when he described the fateful evening.

“We started playing with the kitties and Eli was getting rowdy and Mom didn't like it. She was hitting him. Then Eli was hitting her – they were fighting. So she put the shotgun in the car and she came back up. I was lying in her bed. She grabbed Eli and went downstairs,” Pikkarainen said.

He told the court he fell asleep and awoke at 8 or 8:30 the next morning, KARE11 says. He said he asked her where she had gone the night before.

“She was kind of like, ‘I had to go do something,’” Pikkarainen said, adding that he assumed Eli was at school already.

Thaler mentioned the police, he said, though she didn’t elaborate when he asked what she was talking about, KARE11 says. They stopped at a lake after they left the apartment, but still wouldn’t say why cops were at the apartment. Both he and Thaler were taken into custody, though he had no idea why, he claimed.

KARE11 reports that defense attorney Rebecca Noothed, however, reminded Pikkarainen that he was with Thaler when she purchased the shotgun on March 17, 2022, six days after Tory filed for full custody of Eli. Police said last year that Thaler had gone to the shooting range “with a friend” to practice with the shotgun. The trial revealed Pikkarainen to be that person.

“She told you she wanted the gun for protection, right?” Noothed asked.

“Yes, she did,” Pikkarainen replied.

“She mentioned that multiple times?” Noothed said.

“Yes,” Pikkarainen said.

“She said she wanted protection from her ex?” Noother asked, though Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Dan Allard objected to this question, to which Judge Jay Quam sustained and told jurors to ignore that question referencing Tory, KARE11 reports. Noothed approached another line of questioning.

“You told police you didn't think she could hurt Eli?” she asked.

“I didn't think so, no. She was a sweet person,” Pikkarainen said.

Julissa Thaler Photo by Hennepin County Jail

A DNA expert also testified that blood found in Thaler’s hair at the May 20 traffic stop matched Eli’s blood, KARE11 said. CBS reports that Thaler didn’t take the stand in her own defense, nor did the defense call any witnesses for their side.

Defense lawyer Bryan Leary used closing statements as an opportunity to tell the jury that while Thaler may have participated in the boy’s death, she was not the one who shot him, CBS says. No eyewitnesses, video, or audio evidence linked her, Leary added.

“She's not charged with the crime they have proved. She destroyed evidence, lied to police, ran away, but they have not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the gun was in her hands when it was fired nine times into her son,” Leary said.

Allard argued that cellphone data linked Thaler to all the sites involved with the murder, proved that Thaler killed Eli for life insurance money, due to her deteriorating mental health, or from the stress of the custody battle with Tory, CBS says. He added that Eli’s DNA was found on Thaler and her clothes, questioning why, if she didn’t shoot Eli, hadn’t she notified police that someone had done so, considering the child’s body was in her trunk.

In a statement, as CBS reports, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said this case “is one of the most horrific cases I have encountered in 30 years working in the criminal legal system,” further adding:

“Nothing will ever fill the emptiness Eli's father and other loved ones now live with every day, but I'm hopeful this verdict will make it just a bit easier to remember Eli as the toothless, happy, smiling little boy we have seen in photos.”

More on this case here.