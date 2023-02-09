Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"

Lindsay Clancy will have a visit with a forensic psychiatrist in her hospital room to be evaluated in the aftermath of allegedly strangling to death her three children in her Duxbury home, according to a CBS report.

The judge granted the motion at a Feb. 3, 2023 hearing during which Lindsay’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, told the judge his client had a constitutional right to have a forensic psychiatrist visit her in the hospital, despite it being illegal for security reasons under the Massachusetts State Police policy, CBS says.

The motion comes with the condition that a sheriff’s deputy is nearby but out of earshot, and that Lindsay be permitted to call her parents, CBS says.

“This detainee is in the ICU, cannot move out of bed, is surrounded by medical equipment and nurses in and out constantly. There’s no need to fear she’s a danger,” Reddington said.

In dispute, prosecutor Jennifer Sprague told the court: “It’s not someone who doesn’t have the ability to move, she does.”

Lindsay allegedly murdered her children in the 20 minutes her husband, Patrick, had left the home to pick up take-out food and a prescription from CVS, CBS says. Reddington adds that Patrick and Lindsay were never told she shouldn’t be left alone, and that both she and her children need closure.

“I like to think in this case it’s justice for Lindsay as well. I don’t think anyone needs to be lectured about the horrific loss of three beautiful babies,” Reddington said.

He described his visit to the family home as “haunting,” according to CBS.

“It was a beautiful little house in Duxbury, you could tell it was a loving family that lived there,” Reddington said. “You could tell that the children the focus of their life, there were toys all over the place, every room, living room, basement, the little bedrooms, all with wall hangings and artwork and photographs of the children, photographs of Lindsay pregnant...Their whole life and focus obviously was their children.”

Reddington explained that the tragedy is compounded by how over-medicated Lindsay was before the deaths of her children, CBS says. He claims she was prescribed up to 12 medications for postpartum psychosis.

“This family was on the road to hell and unfortunately is not coming back,” Reddington said.

“Her husband actually went to the doctor the week before to ask for help and said you're turning her into a zombie,” he added. “It was just a brutal, brutal existence that they were living. Her parents were aware of this, they were trying to help out the husband as well.”

Lindsay and Patrick Clancy with two of their kids Photo by The Daily Mail via Facebook

A mother over-medicated and severely mentally ill - but was it all premeditated?

Reddington also told Fox News that he hired a toxicologist to review the dosages Lindsay had been prescribed along with the number of doses and how the medications interacted with each other. He adds that Lindsay still can’t get out of bed or walk after she jumped from the top story window of her home following the alleged murders of her three children.

“One of the major issues here is the horrific over-medication of drugs that caused homicidal ideation, suicidal ideation,” Reddington explained to the Boston Globe. “They [Lindsay and Patrick] went to doctors repeatedly saying, ‘Please help us.’ This was turning her into a zombie... the medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top.”

Prosecutors, however, at the Feb. 7 arraignment hearing claimed evidence shows she premeditated having those 20 minutes of solitude with which to act, CBS says. She allegedly asked Patrick to pick up prescriptions for the kids at CVS Pharmacy and a food order from ThreeV restaurant in Plymouth. Prosecutors further allege that she researched how long the trip would take to confirm how long she would be alone with the children.

Patrick told police that “the first thing he noticed was the silence” when he returned home from that trip, CBS reports. When he went upstairs, the couple’s bedroom door was locked. When he unlocked it, he discovered blood in front of a mirror near the open window. He called 911 when he saw his wife in the backyard. She was conscious but seriously injured.

On the 911 call, he can be heard asking Lindsay what she had done, CBS says.

“I tried to kill myself,” she replied.

“Where are the kids?” Patrick asks next, according to prosecutors.

“In the basement,” Lindsay allegedly replied.

In the 911 call, Patrick can be heard screaming “in agony and shock,” prosecutors say, upon discovering his children had been strangled with exercise bands, CBS says. The five-year-old girl, Cora, and three-year-old boy, Dawson, died the same day after being taken to hospital. Seven-month-old Callen clung to life until the morning of Jan. 27, when he succumbed to the traumatic injuries.

“She planned these murders, gave herself the time and privacy to commit these murders, and then she strangled each child in the place where they should have felt the safest – at home with their mom,” said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague.

At the arraignment hearing, prosecutors claimed that Lindsay called Patrick on Feb. 5, leaving him a voicemail telling him she loved him, CBS says. The next day, she called again. When Patrick answered, Lindsay allegedly confessed that “she heard a voice and had ‘a moment’ of psychosis” in the form of a man’s voice instructing her to kill the kids and herself because it “was her last chance.”

Before that, Lindsay received treatment in December 2022 and from Jan. 1-5, 2023 after allegedly experiencing suicidal thoughts, CBS says. Prosecutors say her daily journal that she apparently kept “meticulously detailed her daily activities” and that her “writing was clear, precise and articulate.”

“She's not OK at all,” Reddington said, adding that she is “definitely a danger to herself.”

Patrick, however, said he saw no signs that Lindsay was a danger to herself or the children, and claimed she was “having one of her best days,” CBS reports.

While hospitalized following the childrens’ deaths, Lindsay allegedly wrote on a white board asking if she needed an attorney, which the prosecution claims is evidence she knew what she had done, CBS says.

Despite the prosecution’s request that Lindsay be held in prison without bail, the judge ruled that she be hospitalized until medically cleared to be moved to another rehabilitation facility that provides around-the-clock care, CBS reports.